Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.
Mark Carney, former head of the UK and Canadian central banks, has joined the board of US digital payments company Stripe Inc, days after the company was reported to be planning a primary funding round valuing it at over $100 billion.
"Regulated in multiple jurisdictions and partnering with several dozen financial institutions around the world, Stripe will benefit from Mark Carney's extensive experience of global financial systems and governance", the company said on Sunday, confirming a report by the Sunday Times newspaper.
Forbes magazine had reported on Wednesday that investors were valuing Stripe at a $115 billion valuation in secondary-market transactions.
A senior Stripe executive told Reuters in December that the company plans to expand across Asia, including in Southeast Asia, Japan, China and India.
The company offers products that allow merchants to accept digital payments from customers and a range of business banking services.
Stripe raised $600 million in April in an extension of a Series G round and was valued back then at $36 billion.
Consumer-facing fintechs have seen a boost to their businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, as people have been staying at home to avoid catching the virus and have increasingly been managing their finances online.
Carney, who headed the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada, had a 13-year career at Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc in its London, Tokyo, New York and Toronto offices.
He is the United Nations special envoy on climate action and finance.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaysia to start Covid-19 vaccination drive early as first doses arrive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Facebook takes down main page of Myanmar military
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UN experts: Trump ally, UAE firms violated Libya sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former bank of England governor Carney joins Stripe Inc.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Privacy faces risks in tech-infused post-Covid-19 workplace
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Explained: What is H5N8? Strain of bird flu virus 1st to infect humans in Russia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens as part of Covid-19 restrictions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia won't advertise Covid-19 vaccine on Facebook but vows publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden's attorney general nominee Garland vows to prioritize civil rights
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar blocks Wikipedia in all languages: NetBlocks
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police arrest actor Lu Min after two killed in protests
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Big US companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australian PM Morrison gets Covid-19 vaccine as inoculation rollout starts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 jabs 95.8% effective after both Pfizer shots: Israeli health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
United Airlines Boeing 777 lands safely in Denver after engine failure
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox