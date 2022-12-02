Former UK Chancellor Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election

Former British finance minister and Conservative Party leadership candidate Sajid Javid will not stand for re-election at the next national election, he said on Friday.

Javid is the most high profile lawmaker in the governing party so far to say he will not stand for re-election, with a handful of other politicians saying they also plan to leave politics at the next election which is expected in 2024.

Javid ran unsuccessfully to be leader of the Conservative Party in 2019, when he was eliminated midway through the leadership contest, and in 2022 when he withdrew before the first round of voting.

"After much reflection I have decided that I will not be standing again at the next General Election," he said on Twitter.

"Serving as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove remains an incredible privilege, and I will continue to support the Government and the causes I believe in."