e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 28, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 28, 2019

Former US President Jimmy Carter released from hospital after brain surgery

The 95-year-old underwent surgery at Emory University Hospital two weeks ago to ease the pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma -- a buildup of blood resulting from a burst vessel.

world Updated: Nov 28, 2019 06:15 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Former US president Jimmy Carter was released from hospital after undergoing a brain surgery.
Former US president Jimmy Carter was released from hospital after undergoing a brain surgery.(AP Photo)
         

Former US president Jimmy Carter was released from hospital on Wednesday after undergoing successful surgery to relieve pressure on his brain caused by multiple falls, the Carter Center said.

The 95-year-old underwent surgery at Emory University Hospital two weeks ago to ease the pressure on his brain caused by a subdural hematoma -- a buildup of blood resulting from a burst vessel.

The Carter Center said the Nobel laureate planned to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday at his home in Plains, Georgia.

Carter spent three days in hospital last month after suffering a pelvic fracture.

That injury came weeks after he hit his head in a fall at home. He recovered quickly to volunteer the next day -- with a black eye and a bandage covering 14 stitches -- at a site for the Habitat for Humanity homebuilding charity.

In office from 1977 to 1981, Carter placed a commitment to human rights and social justice at the core of his presidency.

He enjoyed a strong first two years, which included brokering a peace deal between Israel and Egypt dubbed the Camp David Accords.

But his administration hit numerous snags -- the most serious being the Iran hostage crisis and the disastrous failed attempt to rescue the 52 captive Americans in 1980.

As the years passed, a more nuanced image of Carter emerged that took in his post-presidential activities and reassessed his achievements.

He founded the Carter Center in 1982 to pursue his vision of world diplomacy, and he was the recipient of the 2002 Nobel Peace Prize for his tireless efforts to promote social and economic justice.

In August 2015, Carter revealed he had cancer on his brain and was undergoing radiation treatment -- an illness he recovered from, seemingly against the odds.

Carter last month became the first US president to reach the age of 95.

tags
top news
Government to push localisation of data after snooping row
Government to push localisation of data after snooping row
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
Allies strike power deal ahead of Uddhav Thackeray’s oath
India’s rain pattern getting affected by global climate crisis
India’s rain pattern getting affected by global climate crisis
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
‘Wife is happy then...’: MS Dhoni’s comment on marriage leaves audience in splits
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Tata Motors rolls out first Altroz hatchback from Pune plant
Delhi Police’s women’s patrol unit gets pink gear, scooters
Delhi Police’s women’s patrol unit gets pink gear, scooters
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Gautam Gambhir sides with Virat Kohli after Sunil Gavaskar criticism
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
Aaditya Thackeray invites Sonia, Manmohan for Uddhav Thackeray’s oath ceremony
trending topics
HTLS 2019Maharashtra govt formation LiveShikhar DhawanSalman KhanP ChidambaramAmitabh BachchanUddhav ThackeraySamsung Galaxy M30Arvind Kejriwal

don't miss

latest news

India News

World News