Former Vice President Biden likely to announce presidential run next week

Former Vice-President Joe Biden is running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination, according to a news report. He is expected to make it official next Wednesday ending months of speculation some of which he had fueled himself with periodic hints of an impending announcement.

Biden will make the announcement in a video message, The Atlantic news publication reported on Friday citing people who had been told by top aides to the former vice-president. There has been no word from Biden or his aides yet.

Biden is the current frontrunner among Democrats, leading the 18 hopefuls already in the poll in nearly every poll, and by a wide margin. He leads Senator Bernie Sanders, who has had a lock on the second slot, by 30% to 22.5%, in the RealClearPolitics average of polls. Senator Kamala Harris, ex-Congressman Beto O’Rourke and Mayor Pete Buttigieg make up the rest of the top five.

His announcement will not come as a surprise as Biden had not been coy about his plans, and dropped plenty of hints that he was considering a run and some very explicit ones as well. “Save it a little longer. I may need it in a few weeks,” he told a gathering of firefighters in March as they had chanted “Run Joe run”.

This will be Biden’s third shot at the US presidency, failing to clear the primaries in both the earlier attempts. The last defeat turned out fortuitous in a way as he joined Barack Obama, who snatched the nomination in a historic run, as his running mate and went on to serve as his vice president for two terms.

At 76, Biden will be among the oldest in the field, with Sanders, who is 77. And if he wins the primary, he will go up against 72-year-old Trump, who is seeking a second term.

The former vice-president, who has been in politics for more than 40 years, is expected to present himself as a calm, experienced and stable alternative to the mercurial President Trump, whose White House has struggled to shake off a persisting perception of a place in a continuing state of chaos, an impression reinforced by Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report released on Thursday.

On the downside, Biden is known for gaffes and has recently faced accusations of inappropriate touching — but not sexual — by women. He has since said that though physical contact has been a way for him to connect with people, he gets it. “Social norms have begun to change, they’ve shifted. And the boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. And I get it. I hear what they’re saying. I’ll be much more mindful, that’s my responsibility and I’ll meet it.”

First Published: Apr 19, 2019 22:29 IST