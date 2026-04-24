‘Fracture in the Enemy’: Mojtaba Khamenei’s 'unity' message to US amid ‘gravely wounded’ reports

Khamenei also cautioned against alleged external influence campaigns. “The enemy's media operations, by targeting the minds and psyches of the people, intend to undermine national unity and security; may our negligence not allow this sinister intent to come to fruition,” he added.

He went on to stress the need to sustain that momentum, writing, “With the practical gratitude for this blessing, cohesion has become even greater and more steel-like, and the enemies will become more wretched and diminished.”

He said, "Due to the strange unity created among compatriots, a fracture has occurred in the enemy," describing Tehran 's unity as a strategic advantage. Track US-Iran live updates .

Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday credited what he called an “extraordinary unity” among Iranians for weakening adversaries in his latest message to the nation amid war with the United States and Israel.

Earlier, Iran's Parliament speaker Masoud Pezeshkian had dismissed suggestions of divisions within Iran’s leadership, rejecting claims of a split between “hardliners” and “moderates.” He said all Iranians stand united as “revolutionaries” and are fully aligned with the Supreme Leader, asserting that the country remains cohesive in the face of external aggression.

His remarks came in response to comments by US President Donald Trump, who had alleged infighting within Iran’s political and military establishment.

Mojtaba Khamenei's health The message also comes as Iran’s Supreme Leader has not appeared in public since taking office in February, issuing only written statements – a silence that has fuelled speculation about his condition and even whether he is still alive.

According to a report by The New York Times, he was seriously wounded in a US-Israeli airstrike that killed his father and predecessor, Ali Khamenei.

The report, citing unnamed Iranian officials, said Khamenei remains mentally alert but has, “at least for now,” handed over key decision-making to generals in the Revolutionary Guards.

Tensions shift to Strait of Hormuz The broader geopolitical focus has now shifted to the Strait of Hormuz, after extending a ceasefire indefinitely, Donald Trump said that, "I have all the time in the World, but Iran doesn't -- The clock is ticking!"

He added that Iran’s military was “destroyed,” its leadership weakened, and that “the Blockade is airtight and strong and, from there, it only gets worse.”

Trump has ruled out using nuclear weapons but earlier ordered the US Navy to destroy any Iranian vessels attempting to lay mines in the narrow waterway.

The US military presence in the region has expanded, with the USS George HW Bush arriving in the Middle East, bringing the number of deployed American aircraft carriers to three. Additional naval assets are positioned in the Red Sea and nearby waters, according to US Central Command.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts remain unclear. While Trump indicated that talks could resume in Islamabad within days, no delegations have arrived so far.

Security in the Pakistani capital has been tightened for several days in anticipation of possible negotiations, reported news agency AFP, but there has been no concrete movement towards dialogue.