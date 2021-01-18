IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Fragile Italian government faces do-or-die votes in parliament
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.(REUTERS)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.(REUTERS)
world news

Fragile Italian government faces do-or-die votes in parliament

Giuseppe Conte will address the lower house on Monday and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the future of his government after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:40 AM IST

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces two days of parliamentary votes that will decide if his fragile coalition can cling to power or has lost its majority, pushing Italy into deeper political turmoil.

Conte will address the lower house on Monday and the upper house, the Senate, on Tuesday about the future of his government after a junior partner quit the cabinet in a row over his handling of the twin coronavirus and economic crises.

Votes will be held in both chambers, with Conte struggling to fill the hole left by the defection of former premier Matteo Renzi and his small Italia Viva party.

Attention is especially focused on the 321-seat Senate, where Conte could be 10 votes short of an absolute majority after his efforts to persuade centrists in opposition ranks to rally to his side looked to have failed.

Renzi has said his 18 senators will probably abstain on Tuesday. If they do, the coalition will likely win the ballot, but without an absolute majority, the government will be inherently instable and it is not clear if President Sergio Mattarella would let Conte limp on in such a scenario.

Further muddying the waters, the co-ruling Democratic Party (PD), will want a cabinet reshuffle and a renegotiation of the coalition pact should the prime minister overcome the challenge in parliament, said a PD official who declined to be named.

Italia Viva has said it would return to the coalition if its policy demands are met. "Our problems can be sorted out in two hours," party lawmaker Ettore Rosato told Sky Italia TV.

However, both the centre-left PD and its coalition ally, the 5-Star Movement, have said they want nothing more to do with Renzi, accusing him of betrayal.

There also seems little chance that 5-Star will accept a key Renzi demand - that Italy apply for a loan from the euro zone's bailout fund, known as the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) - to help its health service deal with COVID-19. The pandemic has killed almost 82,000 Italians, the sixth highest toll in the world.

"I will never vote for a government that considers itself the best in the world, that has seen 82,000 deaths and has not taken the ESM," Renzi told state broadcaster RAI on Sunday.

Critics of the loan scheme say it could come with unwelcome conditions and note that no other EU state has tapped the fund.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
FILE - The Jan. 10, 2009 file photo shows a flock of geese flying past a smokestack at the Jeffery Energy Center coal power plant near Emmitt, Kan. A new study says the amount of global warming already baked into the air because of past carbon pollution is enough to blow past internationally agreed upon climate limits. A study on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021 takes a different look at what's called committed warming that comes from heat-trapping gases staying in the atmosphere for more than a century. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)(AP)
world news

Global methane emissions equaled Europe’s carbon footprint in 2020

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:09 AM IST
Methane leaks from oil and gas operations fell 10% from 2019 as production dropped.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 19, 2020 US President Donald Trump gestures on stage during a rally at Prescott Regional Airport in Prescott, Arizona. - When Donald Trump looks down for the last time from his helicopter over the White House lawn on January 20, 2021, the wreckage of his presidency will be inescapable. The showman with the dyed blond hair, fake tan and a knack for connecting with crowds took office four years ago, making the startling promise in his inaugural speech that he would end "American carnage." (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP)(AFP)
world news

Donald Trump's farewell planned for Wednesday morning ahead of Joe Biden's oath

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:59 AM IST
The event is scheduled for 8 am at Joint Base Andrews just outside the nation’s capital, where the outgoing president will make his departure aboard Air Force One for Florida.
READ FULL STORY
Close
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in, had offered to be a mediator between Pyongyang and Washington.(Reuters)
world news

South Korea's Moon urges Biden admin to follow up on Kim, Trump summit

Reuters, Seoul
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:21 AM IST
Joe Biden takes office amid a prolonged stalemate in negotiations aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear programme.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
Members of police K-9 squad lead a sniffer dog during a search for victims at a hospital building collapsed in Friday's earthquake in Mamuju, West Sulawesi, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Yusuf Wahil)(AP)
world news

Indonesia quake death toll at 81 as country battles series of disasters

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:15 AM IST
There was a plane crash on January 9 that killed 62 people as well as a deadly landslide in Java and the eruption of the Merapi and Semeru volcanoes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
GDP grew 2.3% in 2020, the data showed, making China the only major economy in the world to avoid a contraction last year.(AP file photo)
world news

China's economy picks up speed in Q4, ends 2020 in solid shape after Covid shock

Reuters, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:12 AM IST
The world's second-largest economy has surprised many with the speed of its recovery from the coronavirus jolt.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison arrives at Haneda airport in Tokyo, Japan, November 17, 2020. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Many Australians urge PM Morrison to rebuke MP for Covid disinformation

ANI, Canberra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 10:07 AM IST
It comes after government MP Craig Kelly shared posts on social media earlier in January likening mask mandates for children to child abuse.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
US President Donald Trump.(REUTERS)
world news

Donald Trump, so far, not planning to pardon himself: Reports

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:24 AM IST
Trump is preparing an expansive list of more than 100 pardons and commutations for release before he demits office on January 19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Joe Biden delivers remarks as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris looks on during a televised speech on the current economic and health crises at The Queen Theatre in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., January 14, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File photo(REUTERS)
world news

Biden expected to pick FTC member Chopra to head consumer financial regulator

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:16 AM IST
Rohit Chopra's expected nomination suggests that Biden intends to fire current Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) director Kathy Kraninger, a Donald Trump appointee whose term officially ends in 2023.
READ FULL STORY
Close
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
National Guard troops receive guns and ammunition outside the US Capitol building.(REUTERS)
world news

FBI vetting Guard troops in DC amid fears of insider attack

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:08 AM IST
The massive undertaking reflects the extraordinary security concerns that have gripped Washington following the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the US Capitol by pro-Trump rioters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
Members of the National Guard walk past the dome of the Capitol Building on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP)
world news

Biden swearing-in: Heavily fortified statehouses around US see small protests

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:07 AM IST
The FBI has warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
A sign left by an anti-protestor is shown near the Nevada State Legislature.(AFP)
world news

Small numbers of protesters gather at fortified US statehouses

PTI
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 09:04 AM IST
Security was stepped up in recent days after the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests in Washington and at all 50 state capitol buildings ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
A worker in protective suit serves customers at a checkout counter of a supermarket following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Wuhan, (REUTERS)
world news

WHO team probes Covid-19 origin; says 'world may never find patient zero'

AFP
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 07:34 AM IST
The committee also called on the WHO to come up with a standardised system for naming new variants to keep them geographically and politically neutral, in a bid to avoid stigmatisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
The United States put Huawei on a Commerce Department "entity list" in May 2019, restricting suppliers from selling US goods and technology to the company.(REUTERS)
world news

In last blow to China, Trump admin halts Huawei suppliers

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 06:04 AM IST
The action - likely the last against Huawei Technologies under Republican President Donald Trump - is the latest in a long-running effort to weaken the world's largest telecommunications equipment maker, which it says is a threat to US national security and foreign policy interests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
The total number of exterminated birds is expected to reach six million once the culling is over. Image used for representational purpose only. (HT file photo)
world news

Bird flu outbreak: Japan culled record 5.8 million chickens since Nov 2020

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:47 AM IST
The previous record dates back to the 2005-2006 season when 5.7 million chickens were culled because of the disease.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
A Honduran migrant is tended to by Guatemalan soldiers after they clashed with them in a bid to reach the US border in Vado Hondo, Guatemala,(AP)
world news

Guatemalan forces clash with migrant caravan, Biden team seeks to halt exodus

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 05:44 AM IST
Between 7,000 and 8,000 migrants, including families with young children, have entered Guatemala since Friday, authorities say, fleeing poverty and violence in a region hammered by the coronavirus pandemic and back-to-back hurricanes in November.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP