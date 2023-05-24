Home / World News / France bans short-haul flights, asks travellers to use trains. Here's why

France bans short-haul flights, asks travellers to use trains. Here's why

ByYagya Sharma
May 24, 2023 06:43 PM IST

The French government is also cracking down on the use of private jets for short journeys to make transport greener and fairer for the population.

France has banned domestic flights on short routes that can be covered by train in less than two-and-a-half hours — a move aimed at reducing airline emissions. By doing so, the country plans to reduce its emissions by 40 per cent in 2030.

France is also cracking down on the use of private jets for short journeys in a bid to make transport greener and fairer for the population.(REUTERS)
France is also cracking down on the use of private jets for short journeys in a bid to make transport greener and fairer for the population.(REUTERS)

Also Read| French first lady's relative assaulted after Emmanuel Macron's retirement age push

Although the measure was included in a 2021 climate law and already applied in practice, some airlines had asked the European Commission to investigate whether it was legal, reported ABC News.

The change will mostly rule out air trips between Paris and regional hubs such as Nantes, Lyon (both about a five-hour drive) and Bordeaux (almost a six-and-a-half hour drive), with connecting flights unaffected, added the report.

To ease passengers' travel through trains, the law also states that the services on the same route must be able to absorb the increase in passenger numbers and that they must be frequent, timely and well-connected to meet the needs of the travellers who would otherwise take a short-haul flight.

Criticising the move, Laurent Donceel, interim head of industry group Airlines for Europe (A4E), said governments should support "real and significant solutions" to airline emissions, rather than "symbolic bans".

Brussels had found that "banning these trips will only have minimal effects" on CO2 output, he added.

France is also cracking down on the use of private jets for short journeys in a bid to make transport greener and fairer for the population.

While Green MPs have called for banning small private flights altogether, Transport Minister Clement Beaune last month trailed a higher climate charge for users from next year.

Beaune said the country could no longer tolerate the super-rich using private planes while the public is making cutbacks to deal with the energy crisis and climate change, reported Euro News.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
train france domestic flights carbon emission + 2 more
train france domestic flights carbon emission + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out