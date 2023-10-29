News / World News / France calls on Israel to protect Palestinian population in West Bank

France calls on Israel to protect Palestinian population in West Bank

Reuters |
Oct 29, 2023 10:31 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: "France calls on the Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population", the ministry said.

France's foreign ministry said on Sunday that violence by settlers in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, which recently led to the killing and displacement of several Palestinian civilians, needs to stop.

Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Merkava tanks taking up positions in the north of the Gaza Strip.(AFP)
"France calls on the Israeli authorities to take immediate measures to protect the Palestinian population", the ministry said in a statement.

