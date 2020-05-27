e-paper
France halts hydroxychloroquine use for Covid-19 cases: Govt

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak.

May 27, 2020
Agence France-Presse
Paris
French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 cases(AP)
         

French doctors are no longer allowed to use hydroxychloroquine to treat Covid-19 cases, according to new government rules Wednesday, after two French advisory bodies said the drug could pose serious health risks.

Use of the drug, normally a treatment for rheumatoid arthritis and lupus, has proven controversial after some prominent doctors and even US President Donald Trump began backing it during the coronavirus outbreak, despite a lack of sufficient trials on its effectiveness.

