‘Nothing can disrupt sandwich time’: Man enjoys lunch while rioters, cops clash in France | Watch

Amidst the ongoing clashes between civilians and police forces in France, a video has surfaced online capturing a rather unusual scene. Shared by The Spectator Index, the footage shows a confrontation between security forces and protesters.

Man continues to eat his sandwich amid clash between protesters and police in Nanterre, France.(Twitter/@spectatorindex)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Amid the chaos, the man was seen calmly sitting on the side of the street, enjoying a sandwich, unfazed by the situation unfolding around him. The camera, positioned on top of a building, captured the protesters on one side throwing objects at the armed police officers on the other side, with a fire raging in between.

Protests in France were sparked by the shooting of a 17-year-old boy, Nahel in Nanterre. Videos widely shared on social media showed two police officers leaning into a car, with one of them firing a shot as the driver attempted to escape.

Comments for the video

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video triggered a series of funny comments, with a user humorously stating, "Nothing can disrupt sandwich time." Another user added a playful twist, saying, "The man found a moment of peace and quiet away from the wife."

Reflecting on the scene, one user remarked, "Priorities!" capturing the man's dedication to his sandwich. Another user bestowed upon him the title of "Legend," appreciating his nonchalant demeanour in the middle of the chaos.

Speculating on the man's motivation, one user amusingly suggested, "Maybe he's just hungry?" while another user quipped, "He simply wants the world to leave him alone."

Clashes in France

Protests and unrest have erupted following the tragic shooting of a 17-year-old boy, Nahel in France. In response, President Emmanuel Macron held a crisis meeting with his cabinet for the second time in two days. The riots spread across various cities including Marseille, Lyon, Pau, Toulouse, and parts of Paris, particularly the working-class suburb of Nanterre.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Nanterre, after a peaceful vigil to honour the deceased teenager, protesters set cars on fire, blocked streets, and threw objects at the police. Prominent figures from the world of football, celebrities, and political leaders have expressed their outrage over the killing.

The police officer who admitted to firing the fatal shot at the teenager has been formally charged with voluntary homicide, equivalent to being charged under Anglo-Saxon jurisdictions. He is currently in custody.

To maintain order, around 40,000 police officers and gendarmes, including special units like Raid and GIGN, were deployed in various cities. Curfews were imposed in municipalities around Paris, and bans on public gatherings were enforced in Lille and Tourcoing in the north of the country.

Despite the significant security presence, violence and damage occurred in multiple areas. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin reported that 667 individuals were arrested during the night of violence, while 249 police officers sustained injuries, fortunately none of them severe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao Trainee Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital Stream. India's regional languages attract me.