Watch: Protesters ‘warming up’ before taking on police in violence-hit France

ByShobhit Gupta
Jul 01, 2023 07:55 PM IST

France protest: The French government has deployed over 45,000 police personnel around the country to quell violence.

Rioting continues in France with cars and buildings set ablaze and stores looted, even as family and friends prepared Saturday to bury the 17-year-old teenager whose killing by police unleashed the unrest.

Protesters block a street with garbage cans in Colombes, outside Paris, France. (AP)
Read here: Amid France unrest, Macron's tells parents, social media platforms: ‘Stop…’

A video of protestors doing warmup to prepare themselves for the protest is doing rounds on social media. HT cannot verify the authenticity of the footage. In the video, a several men can be seen walking and running on the streets to prepare themselves to confront the police force. "Rioters were seen earlier in the evening warming up before engaging in confrontation with the police," reads the caption.

The video has garnered over 24,000 views. "Warm-up is always important," said a user. "That's super funny," commented another.

The French government has deployed over 45,000 police personnel to quell violence. The protesters clashed with police and ransacked stores.

Read here: Violent protests rock France, foreign tourists cancel trip: 8 points

The rioting is the worst France has seen in years and puts enormous pressure on President Emmanuel Macron, who appealed to the parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling violence.

The funeral ceremony of the teenager Nahel began Saturday with a visitation, to be followed by a mosque ceremony and burial in the cemetery.

