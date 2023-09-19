News / World News / France sets up embassy fund to defend LGBTQ rights

France sets up embassy fund to defend LGBTQ rights

AFP | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Sep 19, 2023 03:15 AM IST

The fund of two million euros will be used “for our embassies to support those defending LGBTQ rights…” foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

France said Monday that it would set up a fund through its embassies to promote the rights of LGBTQ people, as it met like-minded nations at the United Nations.

France last year became one of a small number of countries to appoint an ambassador dedicated to LGBTQ rights.(AFP)
Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna made the announcement at the 15th anniversary of an LGBTQ group at the United Nations at the start of the annual General Assembly.

The fund of two million euros ($2.1 million dollars) will be used "for our embassies to support those who are defending LGBTQ rights on a daily basis around the world, sometimes at risk to their lives," foreign ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre said.

France last year became one of a small number of countries to appoint an ambassador dedicated to LGBTQ rights.

In the United States, President Joe Biden has identified LGBTQ rights as a major diplomatic priority, with his administration appointing an envoy after taking office in 2021.

