Home / World News / France condemns death sentences issued for female gay rights activists by Iran

France condemns death sentences issued for female gay rights activists by Iran

world news
Published on Sep 08, 2022 06:16 AM IST

The two were convicted of "spreading corruption on earth" -- a charge frequently imposed on defendants deemed to have broken the country's sharia laws, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organisation said.

Amnesty International said it was "outraged" by the verdicts and expressed concern that their convictions and sentences were discriminatory in nature.(Representational image/AP)
Amnesty International said it was "outraged" by the verdicts and expressed concern that their convictions and sentences were discriminatory in nature.(Representational image/AP)
AFP | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

France on Wednesday condemned the death sentences issued by Iran against two female gay rights activists on charges of promoting homosexuality, in unusual verdicts that have alarmed campaigners.

Also Read| Singapore to decriminalise gay sex, no change in marriage rules: PM

The two women, Zahra Sedighi Hamedani, 31, and Elham Chubdar, 24, were sentenced to death by the court in the northwestern town of Urmia, according to rights groups.

They were convicted of "spreading corruption on earth" -- a charge frequently imposed on defendants deemed to have broken the country's sharia laws, the Hengaw Kurdish rights organisation said.

"France deplores the death sentences issued by Iran for Mrs Elham Chubdar and Mrs Zahra Sedighi Hamedani," the French foreign ministry said in a statement, emphasising its universal opposition to the death penalty and support of gay rights.

The bizarre verdict

The sentences are highly unusual verdicts to be issued over homosexuality and activists say they cannot recall a previous case of execution being ordered for a woman over their sexuality in Iran.

Amnesty International said it was "outraged" by the verdicts and expressed concern that their convictions and sentences were discriminatory in nature.

Also Read| Iran says nuclear deal 'meaningless' without end to watchdog probe

The Norway-based Iran Human Rights NGO said in a statement that "their lives can be saved by immediate and strong reactions by the international community and civil society".

There has for months been concern about the fate of Sedighi Hamedani, also known as Sareh, a prominent Iranian LGBTQ activist.

She was arrested in October by Iranian security forces while trying to flee into neighbouring Turkey after returning to Iran from Iraqi Kurdistan, where she had been based.

LGBT rights curtailed

Homosexuality is banned in Iran with its penal code explicitly criminalising same-sex sexual behaviour for both men and women.

Before leaving Iraqi Kurdistan, Sedighi Hamedani had sent gay rights group 6Rang videos to be made public in case she failed to make it to safety.

"We, the LGBTI community, are suffering. Whether through death or freedom, we will remain true to ourselves," she said in one of the videos.

"I hope to achieve freedom," she added, also alleging that she had been tortured with methods including electrocution while in Iraqi Kurdish custody.

Activists accuse Iran of being in the throes of a major crackdown that is affecting all areas of society, including a new push against the Bahai religious minority, a surge in executions and arrests of foreign nationals.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france iran lgbtq rights + 1 more
france iran lgbtq rights
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Police and investigators are seen at the side of the road outside Rosthern, Saskatchewan on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. (Kelly Geraldine Malone/The Canadian Press via AP)

    Canada stabbing spree: Police arrest final suspect Myles Sanderson, manhunt ends

    Myles Sanderson was located near the town of Rosthern in Saskatchewan at around 3.30pm local time, the police statement informed. Earlier on Wednesday, police issued an emergency alert and warned people near the town of Wakaw in Saskatchewan to shelter in their place, and not approach any suspicious person. The alert was issued after an individual armed with a knife was reported to be travelling in a stolen vehicle in central Saskatchewan, which cops said may be linked to the mass stabbings, Reuters reported.

  • Mark Arcand (R), brother of stabbing victim Bonnie Burns, and Brian (2nd R), husband of Bonnie, pause behind pictures of Bonnie during a news conference in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada on September 7, 2022. (Photo by Cole BURSTON/AFP)

    Canada stabbing suspect has 59 convictions, minister asks ‘Why was he released?’

    Myles Sanderson was granted a “statutory release” in February this year when he was serving a four-year jail term on various charges, parole authorities told AP. This is typically given to prisoners in Canada after they serve two-thirds of their sentence. However, the parole board can impose condition on that freedom, and those who flout them - as Myles did in multiple occasions - can be put behind bars again.

  • The Port of Oakland in Oakland, California, US. (Bloomberg)

    IPEF will tackle new global economic challenges that FTAs don’t: US

    The ministerial is expected to see an announcement by countries about which pillars they will join under IPEF. India’s minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal will participate in the summit.

  • Russian President Vladimir Putin News: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the Eastern Economic Forum.

    On Liz Truss, Vladimir Putin taunts UK: ‘Their ruling elites have arrangements’

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that the way Britain chooses its leaders was "far from democratic", a day after Liz Truss replaced Boris Johnson as prime minister. "The people of Great Britain don't take part, in this instance, in the change of government. The ruling elites there have their arrangements," he told an economic forum in Vladivostok.

  • Pakistan Floods: Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. (ANI Photo)

    Pakistan looks like a sea: Shehbaz Sharif's emotional appeal amid record floods

    Parts of Pakistan seemed "like a sea", Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, after visiting some of the flood-hit areas that cover as much as a third of the South Asian nation, where 18 more deaths took the toll from days of rain to 1,343. The government, which has boosted cash handouts for flood victims to 70 billion Pakistani rupees ($313.90 million), will buy 200,000 tents to house displaced families, he added.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out