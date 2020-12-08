e-paper
ADVERTISEMENT
France will not ‘sacrifice’ its fishermen in any Brexit deal, says minister

“On fisheries there is no reason to yield to Britain’s pressure. We can make some efforts but sacrificing fisheries and fishermen, no,” Beaune told RMC radio, reiterating that France would veto any agreement it considered a “bad” deal.

world Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 13:00 IST
Reuters| Posted by Mallika Soni
Paris
French junior minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune speaks during a press conference.
Negotiations between Britain and the European Union over a post-Brexit trade deal are complex and France will oppose any pact that “sacrifices” its fishermen, French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune said on Tuesday.

Since Britain left the European Union in January, each side has urged the other to make concessions to unlock a trade deal before Britain’s transition period for leaving the bloc ends on Dec. 31.

