Free travel allowed for official reasons: Wu on US China collab for Covid-19
In a bid to open up international travel, China has proposed to the US mutual recognition of Covid-19 vaccines and permission of free travel between the two countries to only those persons who are vaccinated.
Chief Epidemiologist of Chinese Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Wu Zunyou said China and the US should work jointly to lift mutual travel restrictions in August or September when the US is expected to reach herd immunity, suggesting priority be given to official, business travel and overseas study.
Wu explained his proposal to the state-run Global Times on Tuesday, saying that the free travel plan between China and the US should include mutual recognition of vaccines and limit free travel to those who are vaccinated.
Free travel should be allowed for official and business reasons and overseas study and then all types of travel should be covered, Wu said.
This is the first-time Beijing made out a case for mutual recognition of vaccines for free travel without quarantines.
The US is likely to vaccinate around 80 per cent of its population by June and 90 per cent by August, reaching herd immunity, Wu said on Monday at an online forum about US-China collaboration on Covid-19 prevention and treatment organised by the Washington-based Brookings Institution and Tsinghua University in Beijing.
"If that is the case and if we could remove all political barriers, just based on science, the two countries could possibly be the first two countries to lift travel restrictions with each other," Wu said.
Also read: Aim to vaccinate 40% citizens by end of July: China
Currently, China has permitted limited flights or no flights with various countries, including India, besides cancellation of visas.
Thousands of Indian students enrolled to Chinese universities and a number of Indians working in China are stuck in India due to travel restrictions by China.
Those who are arriving by flights through third countries need to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine and another seven days if they want to travel to Beijing.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has recognised US-based Pfizer and Moderna vaccines besides UK-based AstraZeneca jabs. However, the WHO is yet to ratify five of the Chinese vaccines currently authorised by Beijing for emergency use.
Observers are optimistic about borders opening up for international travel as the Covid-19 immunisation drive gains momentum across the world.
The US is the worst affected nation by the coronavirus with 514,660 related fatalities and over 28 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In China, Covid-19 has claimed 4,836 lives with more than 100,000 confirmed cases, the coronavirus resources said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hong Kong makes 100th pro-democracy arrest under national security law
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Australia building world's first platypus sanctuary
- The Taronga Conservation Society Australia and the New South Wales State government said they would build the specialist facility at a zoo 391 km from Sydney, by 2022, which could house up to 65 platypuses.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Germany's Merkel set to agree to cautious easing of Covid-19 lockdown
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
South Korea probes deaths of 2 who received AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine
- A 63-year-old nursing home patient with cerebrovascular disease, developed symptoms including high fever, after being given the vaccine four days ago, Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) Director Jeong Eun-kyeong told a briefing.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thai activist Chaiamorn, accused of burning king's portrait, arrested
- Chaiamorn is charged under a strict lese majeste law that carries a penalty of up to 15 years in prison if found guilty, as well as arson and trespassing on government property.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sweden's capital Stockholm hit by 100% spike in Covid-19 cases in just 3 weeks
- With the current infection rates, the capital area has seen a “small” increase in the number of people “so seriously ill that they are in need of hospital care,” Johan Bratt, the acting health and medical care director for the Stockholm region, said in a statement on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kenya receives receives 1 million Covid vaccines from India under COVAX
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Myanmar police fire to break up protests as ASEAN diplomatic effort stalls
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Peace btw Afghan govt, Taliban 'waste of time' unless violence reduced: Ahmedzai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pakistan needs more legislations to meet remaining FATF benchmarks: Report
- The global watchdog had in October last year asked Pakistan to deliver on all 27 points by this February. However, Islamabad failed in this regard.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
10 rockets hit Iraq base hosting US troops: Reports
- It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Cuomo addresses allegations against his brother. Then says he cannot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Moscow accuses US of 'anti-Russian lunge' after imposition of new sanctions
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No evidence US Capitol rioters belong to antifa movement, says FBI chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Free travel allowed for official reasons: Wu on US China collab for Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox