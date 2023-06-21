French diver who was onboard missing submarine is world expert on Titanic: Report

A former French Navy captain and veteran deep-sea diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, who is one of the five people onboard the missing Titanic submersible, is reportedly a renowned expert with over 35 dives to the Titanic shipwreck. According to his colleagues, he is a specialist on the Titanic - its conception, the shipwreck. Paul-Henri Nargeolet, French explorer and director of underwater research at a company that owns the rights to the Titanic wreck, who is among the passengers onboard the submarine that went missing.(via REUTERS)

“Nargeolet is a super-hero for us in France,” one his colleagues Mathieu Johann - who convinced the diver to write his book ‘In the depths of the Titanic’ - said, reported Reuters.

“…He needed convincing to write a book because he wanted to spend all of his time diving. He wakes up in the morning and he wants to go to the sea,” Johann added.

Meanwhile, the director of underwater research for RMS Titanic - who owns the rights to the ship's remains - said that Nargeolet started researching and exploring the Titanic wreck when he joined the French ocean research institute Ifremer in 1986, reported Reuters.

Another colleague of the French diver said that he is “known for his great experience”.

Notably, Nargeolet is also known as “Mr. Titanic”.

The missing Titanic submersible

The missing Titanic submersible named ‘Titan’ - which was carrying five people to the site of the Titanic wreckage off the Canadian coast - went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. Other people onboard included British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman. Reportedly, the founder and CEO of the operating company OceanGate Stockton Rush was also on the missing submarine.

The submersible began its journey on Sunday morning. About one hour and 45 minutes into its descent, the submersible lost contact with its mother ship - the Polar Prince.

According to reports, the search operations are still underway.

On Tuesday, the US Coast Guard said that the submersible has an oxygen supply that can last till Thursday Eastern Time if it is still intact.

