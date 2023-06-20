Titanic submarine which went missing has oxygen supply till Thursday

The missing Titanic submersible - which was carrying five people to the site of the Titanic wreckage off the Canada coast - went missing in the North Atlantic Ocean on Sunday. According to the US coast guard, the submersible has an oxygen supply that can last till Thursday Eastern Time if it is still intact. Reportedly, the vessel typically contains four days of emergency oxygen for a crew of five, including the pilot. On Monday, June 19, 2023, a rescue operation was underway deep in the Atlantic Ocean in search of the technologically advanced submersible vessel carrying five people to document the wreckage of the Titanic. (AP)

Addressing a press conference, the US coast guard said that the vessel was designed with 96 hours of sustainment capability if there was an emergency on board. “…And so we anticipate that there's somewhere between 70 to the full 96 hours available at this point,” Rear Admiral John Mauger, Commander of the First Coast Guard District said.

According to Mauger, the air-and-sea search for the submersible that went missing on a trip to view the wreckage of the Titanic is now looking underwater as well, reported AFP. “Over the last three or four hours, we have flown multiple aircraft over the site looking for any signs of the surfacing of the submersible,” he said.

When did the submarine begin its journey?

The submarine named ‘Titan’ was owned by the company OceanGate. It began its journey on June 18 (Sunday morning). According to reports, the vessel lost contact with the Polar Prince - a support ship - after about one hour and 45 minutes into its descent.

Who was aboard?

A total of four passengers, and a pilot were aboard the 22 feet long Titanic submersible which went missing. British billionaire Hamish Harding, Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman were among the five people that were onboard, as per their families. Reportedly, the founder and CEO of the operating company OceanGate Stockton Rush was also on the missing submarine.

