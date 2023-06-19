Home / World News / Submersible used by tourists to see Titanic wreck goes missing, search underway

Submersible used by tourists to see Titanic wreck goes missing, search underway

ByMallika Soni
Jun 19, 2023 09:00 PM IST

It remained unclear as to how many people were aboard when it went missing.

A submersible used to take people to view the wreck of the Titanic went missing in the Atlantic Ocean, BBC reported quoting the Boston Coastguard. A search and rescue operation was under way for the submersible off the coast of Newfoundland as it remained unclear as to how many people were aboard when it went missing, the report added.

A view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean.(AP)
Small submersibles occasionally take tourists to view the wreck of the Titanic which is 3,800m beneath the ocean surface.

The deep-sea wreckage was discovered in 1985 and since then it has been explored by experts. In February this year, a video of one of the earlier visits to the wreckage was released which offered 80 minutes of uncut footage of the remains of the ship. In May, the first full-sized 3D scan of the shipwreck was published including high-resolution images showing great detail which was created using deep-sea mapping.

The reconstruction was carried out in 2022 by deep-sea mapping company Magellan Ltd and Atlantic Productions.

