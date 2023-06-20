Titanic tourist submersible, which went missing, charged over 2 crore per person

The missing Titanic submersible, that was carrying wealthy tourists to explore the site of the Titanic wreckage in deep water off the coast of Canada, charged $250,000 per person (about ₹2,05,22,625). Tuesday marks the third day since the submersible – which belonged to a private firm OceanGate Expeditions – has gone missing. A file photo of the OceanGate Expeditions company's Titan submersible.(AP file)

One pilot and four passengers were aboard on the submarine, which could stay underwater for up to 96 hours. As a frantic search operation to relocate the submersible continues, the United States Coast Guard said currently it was unclear if it had resurfaced but was unable to communicate.

Who were aboard?

Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son Suleman and British billionaire Hamish Harding were among the five people that were onboard the submersible that is missing since Sunday. Founder and CEO of operating company OceanGate Stockton Rush was also reportedly onboard. The fourth passenger is said to be the 77-year-old French explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

'Rescue operation on'

A coordinated effort between the US and Canadian ships and planes commenced Monday about 900 miles (1,450 km) east of Cape Cod, Reuters said. Sonar buoys capable of monitoring depths of up to 13,000 feet (3,962 meters) were also deployed, the US Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said.

"We are deploying all available assets to make sure that we can locate the craft and rescue the people on board," he told reporters on Monday. The challenging geographical conditions of the area poses difficulties in terms of accessibility, he noted.

'Lost contact after less than 2 hours'

The surface vessel named Polar Prince lost contact with the submersible approximately one hour and 45 minutes after it commenced its dive to the site of the Titanic's wreckage, the US Coast Guard said on Twitter.

The US-based operating company OceanGate Expeditions said it was "mobilizing all options" to rescue those aboard the Titan.

The wreckage of the Titanic that sank in 1912 after hitting an iceberg lies at about 12,500 feet (3,810 metres).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Nisha Anand Trainee Content Producer for Hindustan Times Digital Streams. I read about feminism, late modern history, and globalisation of Korean music. ...view detail