French nun who lived through Spanish Flu, WW II, Covid is world's oldest person

A French nun was on Tuesday declared the world's oldest living person - at 118 years and 73 days - by the Guinness Book of World Records. Sister Andre, who was born February 11, 1904, became the oldest living person (female) and the oldest living person (overall) after the death of Japan's Kane Tanaka.

The 118-year-old is also the third-oldest French person and the third-oldest European person ever recorded.

Over the course of a remarkable life, Sister Andre lived through the Spanish flu of 1918, the end of World War I, the horrors of World War II and also tested positive for Covid-19 in January last yea. She was asymptomatic and recovered after three weeks.

She is, therefore, also the oldest Covid-19 survivor in the world.

According to Guinness World Records, Lucile Randon, who took the name Sister Andre in 1944, worked as a teacher in her younger years. She was also a governess and looked after children during World War II.

After the war, she spent 28 years working with orphans and elderly people at a hospital before becoming a Catholic nun. She spent most of her life dedicated to religious service and also holds the record for the oldest nun living, according to the Guinness World Records.

The Guinness World Records also posted a video of Sister André on their official Instagram account, announcing her as the 'official oldest person living'.

"French nun Sister André is now our official oldest person living. Born in 1904, she’s 118 years and 73 days old," the video says, "She also holds the record for the oldest nun and the oldest Covid-19 survivor."

Guinness World Records said Sister Andre's secret to longevity was 'wine and chocolate'.

"What’s her secret you may ask? Well, she indulges in sweets now and again, especially chocolate which is her 'guilty pleasure', and has a glass of wine every day."

