e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 04, 2021-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / French regulator head expects Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive this week

French regulator head expects Moderna Covid-19 vaccine to arrive this week

Dominique Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), further said that France wanted more information on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine shot.

world Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 14:44 IST
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Reuters | Posted by Karan Manral
Paris
FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
FILE PHOTO: An employee shows the Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Northwell Health's Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in New York, U.S., December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
         

France should receive its first deliveries of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine this week, the head of the medical regulator said on Monday, as the government comes under fire for being too slow with its vaccine rollout.

France, which has a strong anti-vaccination movement, started its inoculation campaign at the end of December, as did many other European countries.

But it has only vaccinated hundreds since then, versus tens of thousands in Germany and more a million in Britain, which on Monday became the first country to roll out the Oxford/AstraZeneca shot.

“I think that the Moderna vaccine ought to arrive this week,” Dominique Le Guludec, head of the Haute Autorite de Sante (HAS), told BFM TV, adding that France wanted more information on the AstraZeneca shot.

The United States authorised Moderna’s vaccine on Dec. 19, Canada did so on Dec. 23 and the EU’s watchdog is expected to approve it this week.

Epidemiologist and government scientific adviser Arnaud Fontanet told France Info radio that France needed to speed up its vaccine rollout and that the spread of the virus in France was too high for the government to ease restrictions.

France has the seventh-highest COVID-19 casualty toll in the world, with more than 65,000 deaths.

President Emmanuel Macron said in his New Year’s Eve speech that everyone in France should be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine if they wanted it.

tags
top news
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
LIVE: 7th round of talks between Centre and farmers begins
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
10 Chinese spies caught in Kabul get a quiet pardon, fly home in chartered aircraft
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Shivraj Chouhan says will not get Covid vaccine right away. Here’s why
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Schools reopen in Bihar; students happy, parents concerned
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
Active caseload declining due to decline in daily cases: Health ministry
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
New diseases deadlier than Covid-19 could hit humans: Expert warns
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
IND vs AUS: Symonds says BCCI has ‘fair bit of power over people’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
‘Bold abuse of power’: Kamala Harris slams Trump over call to ‘find votes’
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEKarnataka Gram Panchayat ElectionFarmers Protest

don't miss

latest news

India news

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In