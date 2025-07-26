Fresh exchange of strikes between Russia and Ukraine kills at least 3

Russia struck several regions of Ukraine overnight, officials said Saturday, reporting one person killed in Dnipro, while Moscow said two people died after a Ukrainian drone attack in the Rostov region. Rescuers clear the rubble after a Russian guided air bomb hit a building in Ukraine,(AP)

Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov said one person was killed in a high-rise apartment complex.

Across the border, Russia's acting governor of Rostov said a car caught fire following a drone strike.

"Tragically, two people died," Yuri Sliusar posted on Telegram.

Ukrainian officials in Dnipro, Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia all reported coming under Russian fire overnight.

In Dnipro, Filatov urged people to take precautions during Russian attacks.

"I understand that there aren't enough shelters, but I must say: during shelling, it is absolutely not advisable to stay on the upper floors, especially when there is an underground parking area available," he posted on Telegram.

Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov said that his city had come under sustained bombardment "for almost three hours".

"The enemy used several types of weapons simultaneously: guided bombs, ballistic missiles and kamikaze drones," he added.

In Zaporizhzhia, Governor Ivan Fedorov said several fires broke out following Russian drone attacks, one of which hit a residential building while another damaged a farm warehouse.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pushing for a meeting with counterpart Vladimir Putin to end the war, with Kyiv proposing talks by the end of August.

But the Kremlin on Thursday downplayed the likelihood that any such meeting was imminent.

Both sides have radically different positions at the negotiating table, and Ukraine has accused Russia of sending only low-level officials with no decision-making power.

Russia has called on Ukraine to effectively cede four regions that Moscow claims to have annexed, a demand Kyiv has called unacceptable.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has been pleading with its Western backers to send more weapons for its troops to withstand daily Russian attacks.