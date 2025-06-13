Fresh Israeli strikes target more nuclear facilities, holy city in Iran; Khamenei vows to leave Israel 'helpless'

Multiple explosions were reported across Iran late Friday night, including near the capital and sensitive nuclear and religious locations, amid what appears to be a fresh wave of Israeli strikes. Shortly after the fresh strikes Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei said Iranian forces “will leave Israel helpless”. Army air defence firing is seen following the Israeli strike in Tehran, Iran, June 13.(via REUTERS)

According to AFP, blasts were heard in Tehran and its suburbs, while Iran's Fars News Agency reported two loud explosions near the Fordow nuclear facility, one of the country’s most heavily fortified enrichment sites. Follow Israel-Iran tensions news live updates

Israel also claims striking Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan. Iran did not immediately acknowledge, reported Associated Press news agency.

State broadcaster Press TV said Iranian air defenses shot down an Israeli drone in the vicinity of Fordow, signaling a direct attempt to target the high-security installation.

Mehr news agency reported that Israel attacked Iran's holy Shiite Muslim city of Qom in the fresh wave of strikes.

Meanwhile, Air raid sirens were sounded in Jerusalem on Friday, AFP news agency reported, citing military which said it had detected a projectile launched from Yemen.

"The IDF (military) has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory," the military said in a statement, with AFP journalists reporting booms over Jerusalem, similar to those heard during past interceptions.

Israel strikes Iran

Israel’s long-running shadow war with Iran erupted into open conflict on Friday, as a massive and coordinated Israeli airstrike under ‘Operation Rising Lion’ targeted key nuclear and military sites deep inside Iranian territory. The attack killed several of Iran’s top military commanders and pushed the already volatile region to the brink of a broader war.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and across multiple Iranian cities. Israel confirmed it had struck nuclear and missile sites, including the Natanz enrichment facility, and claimed responsibility for the deaths of three of Iran’s most senior military leaders: Gen Mohammad Bagheri, head of Iran’s armed forces; Gen Hossein Salami, commander of the Revolutionary Guard; and Gen Amir Ali Hajizadeh, who led the Guard’s ballistic missile program. Two top nuclear scientists were also killed.

"It could produce a nuclear weapon within a very short time,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in a video, defending the strikes as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from going nuclear.

Iran Strikes back, Israel intercepts

Iran retaliated by launching over 100 drones toward Israel, most of which were intercepted by Israeli air defenses, according to military officials. Civilian shelter orders were temporarily lifted, but the military warned the threat was not over and began mobilizing tens of thousands of reservists to secure its borders. Israeli airspace was also closed.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian responded with a stern warning: his nation would “strongly take action” against Israel after its attacks.

From Washington, US President Donald Trump denied any American involvement in the attack but urged Tehran to return to the negotiating table. Trump, however, acknowledged that US was aware that Israel was going to carry out strikes on Iran.

“Israel’s attacks will only get worse," Trump warned, pressing Iran to strike a deal on its nuclear programme.