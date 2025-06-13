Israel kills Iran's top military chiefs, strikes nuclear facility; Tehran vows ‘powerful’ response | Top points

Tensions in the Middle East region skyrocketed with Israel launching airstrikes on Iranian soil and killing several of its top military leaders, including the chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, in a bid to stop it from acquiring nuclear capabilities. Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation said in a statement that parts of the Natanz (in picture) nuclear enrichment facility were damaged during the Israeli strikes(Reuters)

Israel said that it targeted Iran's nuclear facilities, ballistic missile factories and military commanders under what it called "Operation Rising Lion". Follow Israel-Iran strike live updates

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that his country launched strikes on Iran, aiming to hurt its nuclear and military infrastructure.

The Israeli strikes triggered an infuriated response from Iran, resulting in Tehran launching more than 100 drones toward Jerusalem.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that Jerusalem will face "severe punishment" for the strikes on his country. Khamenei said that Israel "opened its wicked and blood-stained hand to commit a crime against our beloved country, revealing its malicious nature more than ever by striking residential centers". Iran's president Masoud Pezeshkian later warned that his country's legitimate and powerful response will "make Israel regret its foolish act".

