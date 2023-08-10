Fresh face, bold voice: India-born college student Rejani Raveendran runs as first Republican against Tammy Baldwin

Rejani Raveendran, a 40-year-old college student originally from India, has thrown her hat into the ring for the Wisconsin Senate race, making her the first Republican to officially challenge Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin.

Raveendran, who currently serves as the chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans, formally announced her candidacy in Portage County. Her entry into the race injects a fresh perspective, as she has had no prior political experience and only recently joined the College Republicans this year.

"I have met lots of politicians, lobbyists, and policymakers. Many of them were there for 20, 30 and 40 years... We elect them, send them and they become so comfortable in DC and forget all about us, why we (have) sent them there," Raveendran stated during her announcement.

From nurse to Senate candidate

After moving to the US in 2011 and becoming a citizen in 2015, Raveendran's journey from a nurse and midwife in India to a Senate candidate is nothing short of inspiring. Her campaign is driven by her desire for change and a fresh perspective in the political arena. She underlines her commitment to addressing pressing issues, including border security, combating illicit drugs like fentanyl, and championing "medical freedom," which implies her opposition to vaccine mandates.

Despite having no political background, Raveendran's grasp of the issues and her firsthand experiences in regular people's lives are resonating with voters. "I'm a regular person who knows the situations in regular people's lives," she affirms.

Moreover, Raveendran's timeline lines up well with the minimum citizenship requirements to become a Senator. She will have been a citizen for 9 years in 2024, which is the requisite duration for holding the office. Raveendran's stance is in line with Republican values, as she has voiced her support for former President Donald Trump in both the 2016 and 2020 elections, and she plans to do so again in 2024.