A friend of French rapper SCH was shot dead early Monday after leaving a club in the south of the country where the musician had just performed, a source close to the case told AFP. Friend of French rapper SCH shot dead after concert

Another person was wounded in the shooting outside La Dune club in La Grande Motte, a popular seaside resort whose synagogue was attacked in a suspected terror attack Saturday.

Unknown assailants opened fire with an automatic weapon on a car regularly used by the 31-year-old Marseille singer whose real name is Julien Schwarzer.

Both men inside were hit.

Police said the shots were fired from another car carrying four passengers on a road running along the seafront that is busy in the daytime but deserted at night.

The dead man was hit twice in the chest with the other victim suffering life-threatening injuries, they said.

A source close to the investigation said the shooting bore the hallmarks of the bloody score-settling between drug gangs in Marseille, France's second-biggest city, that left 49 people dead last year.

SCH's label, Rec. 118, declined to comment when contacted by AFP.

Police cordoned off the area, with heavily-armed gendarmes patrolling at a nearby roundabout.

SCH is currently on tour with several concerts scheduled over the next few months, including in Paris's 20,000-capacity Accor Arena.

The nightclub where SCH performed Sunday is where another rapper, PLK, punched a policeman in 2022. He was later jailed for a year.

La Grande Motte, near Montpellier, has about 8,500 permanent residents, but the population swells during the summer tourist season.

On Saturday, a man draped in a Palestinian flag started fires and caused an explosion near a synagogue in the town in what authorities say was a anti-Semitic attack. A police officer was injured.

The suspect, a 33-year-old Algerian, was arrested after a shootout with police in nearby Nimes in which he was wounded.

