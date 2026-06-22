From Andy Burnham to Angela Rayner and Shabana Mahmood: Who could become Britain's next prime minister?

An emotional Keir Starmer announced his resignation as British Prime Minister and Labour leader on Monday, drawing the curtains on a turbulent tenure and triggering a race for the country's top job. Among the frontrunners to succeed Keir Starmer are former Labour leader Ed Miliband (top left), Tony Blair-backed Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood (top right), effective communicator Wes Streeting (lower left), soft-left favourite Angela Rayner (lower right) and the popular Andy Burnham (centre), whose recent by-election victory has strengthened his position in the race for 10 Downing Street. (AFP)

As attention turns to who could inherit 10 Downing Street, several names have emerged as frontrunners --from the popular Andy Burnham, buoyed by his recent by-election victory, to effective communicator Wes Streeting, former Labour leader Ed Miliband, soft-left favourite Angela Rayner, Tony Blair-backed Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and former Marine Al Carns, who has emerged as the contest's dark horse.

The 63-year-old said he would remain in office until the Labour Party elects a new leader and prime minister, while pledging his full support to his successor.

"The question my party is asking now is whether I am best placed to lead us into the next general election," said an emotional Starmer in an address from the steps of Downing Street.

"I have heard the answer of my parliamentary party to that question and I accept that answer with good grace," he added.

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Here are the leading figures who could succeed him: Andy Burnham Fresh from returning to the House of Commons after securing victory in last week's Makerfield by-election, Andy Burnham has emerged as the favourite to take over at 10 Downing Street, according to The Independent, a UK daily.

Addressing supporters after his win, Burnham struck an optimistic tone and portrayed his victory as an opportunity for Labour to reinvent itself. Declaring a new era of hope, Burnham, whose victory means he is now eligible to challenge Starmer, said that Labour faced its “last chance to change,” adding: “We are going to take it.”

Many Labour figures believe Burnham's appeal and campaigning skills could help the party confront Reform UK, which has shaken up Britain's political landscape.

His emphatic victory in Makerfield, where he secured around 55 per cent of the vote, has further strengthened perceptions that he possesses the profile and charisma needed to revive Labour's fortunes.

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Wes Streeting Former health secretary Wes Streeting has also emerged as a possible contender after resigning from Starmer's cabinet last month, the report added.

In his statement announcing his departure, he said it is “now clear” that Starmer will not lead the party into the next general election.

Seen as one of Labour's most effective communicators, Streeting occupies the centre-right of the party and is widely regarded as a politician capable of connecting with voters.

Speculation surrounding his ambitions intensified late last year amid reports of internal tensions and accusations of a "toxic culture" within Downing Street. Streeting is believed to have secured the backing of more than 81 Labour MPs -the threshold required to trigger a leadership contest.

However, concerns among some sections of the party that he sits too far to the right, coupled with doubts over the breadth of his support, could complicate his leadership bid.

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Ed Miliband Energy Secretary Ed Miliband, despite repeatedly denying any leadership ambitions, had found himself at the centre of growing speculation.

Miliband, who led Labour between 2010 and 2015, is regarded as one of the few cabinet ministers to have earned positive reviews for his performance in government, according to another report by The Independent.

Speculation about a potential return to the party's top job has intensified since he became the first senior minister to publicly break ranks and challenge the principle of collective responsibility over Former European Commissioner for Trade Peter Mandelson's appointment, triggering a wave of briefings backing him as a possible successor.

Angela Rayner Angela Rayner has long been viewed as a potential successor, with rumours about her ambitions circulating since she stepped down from Starmer's cabinet last year over allegations linked to stamp duty payments on her Brighton property.

Having since been cleared of wrongdoing, the Ashton-under-Lyne MP is once again being discussed as a serious contender.

Popular among Labour's soft-left wing, the former deputy prime minister has repeatedly called for faster action to improve living standards. In a warning to Starmer following May's elections, she said: “Labour exists to make working people better off. That is not happening fast enough, and it needs to change, now.”

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Shabana Mahmood Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has also been mentioned among the frontrunners, with former prime minister Tony Blair reportedly signalling support for her leadership credentials last year.

Her prospects received a boost after prominent members of Labour's Blue Labour faction lined up behind her. Lord Maurice Glasman, founder of the movement, and veteran MP Graham Stringer both indicated they would not support Burnham, citing concerns over his stance on Britain rejoining the European Union.

Their backing has positioned Mahmood as a significant figure in the emerging leadership battle.

Al Carns Former Royal Marine and ex-minister Al Carns has become an unexpected contender in the conversation following his resignation last Thursday.

Although Carns has stopped short of confirming whether he intends to run, he has not dismissed the possibility either, saying his focus remains on public service rather than personal ambition.

“I left the military, not because my career was faltering, but because I decided I want to make change, because I think we're a pivotal moment in the history of the United Kingdom.