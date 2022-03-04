From Apple to H&M and Adidas: Brands that suspended Russia ops over Ukraine war

A number of global brands are suspending their operations in Russia after Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine was launched last week. From tech firms to oil, automobile and clothing brands - the Kremlin has faced boycott from across the sectors as its offensive continues unabated despite global appeals. American vacation rental company Airbnb became the latest to suspend its operations. The decision comes after Airbnb’s chief executive officer Brian Chesky said a few days back that "all things are on the table" regarding Russia’s attack on Ukraine. The company has volunteered to house up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees and has reached out to 14 governments for collaboration.

Here is the list of some of the companies that have become a part of Russia pushback.

> Apple: The American technology giant has stopped all its product sales in Russian markets with a company spokesperson adding that Apple Pay and other services have also been limited.

> Google: Google has blocked mobile apps connected to Russian state-funded publisher RT from its news-related features, and has also barred RT and other Russian channels from receiving money for advertisements.

> Exxon: Oil major Exxon said that it will not invest in any new developments in Russia and was taking steps to exit the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas venture.

> Mercedes-Benz: The German carmaker is seeking legal options to divest its 15% stake in Kamaz as quickly as possible.

> Netflix: The subscription streaming service based in the US has paused all new projects in Russia. According to a report by the BBC, filming for the production of Zato- a Russian language series has also been halted.

> H&M: Swedish clothing company Hennes & Mauritz AB has temporarily suspended all sales in Russia. “H&M Group is deeply concerned about the tragic developments in Ukraine and stand with all the people who are suffering. H&M Group has decided to temporarily pause all sales in Russia,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

> Canada Goose Holdings: The clothing company from Canada announced on Wednesday that all wholesale and e-commerce sales to Russia will be suspended.

> Boeing: Boeing has suspended maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines.

> Airbus: Airbus has hit out at Russia’s attack on Ukraine by stopping the delivery of spare parts.

> Adidas: German sportswear brand Adidas has announced the suspension of its partnership with the Russian Football Union. This comes after UEFA banned all Russian football clubs from its competitions

Russia’s younger generation has specifically embraced a lot of global brands since the fall of Communism and the suspension of operations can cause more damage to the country’s economy. Moscow is already facing harsh economic sanctions from Western countries. The sanctions have forced the Central Bank to jack up interest rates and close the Moscow stock exchange as a means of protection.

