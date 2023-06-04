From Ron DeSantis's Bible signings to Mike Pence's motorcycle rides! Roast and Ride in Iowa revs up Republican race

Amid a vibrant atmosphere filled with eye-catching leather ensembles, a group of Republican presidential hopefuls gathered in Iowa to woo voters. The event, dubbed the "Roast and Ride," hosted by U.S. Senator Joni Ernst at the state fairgrounds near Des Moines, marked the beginning of a lively summer campaign season leading up to Iowa's crucial first-in-the-nation caucuses. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to guests during the Joni Ernst's Roast and Ride event.

While former President Donald Trump was notably absent, two prominent figures took the spotlight at the event: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who graciously signed a Bible, and former Vice President Mike Pence, who thrilled attendees with a thrilling motorcycle ride for charity.

DeSantis and the Bible Signing

Accompanied by his wife Casey and their three young children, Governor DeSantis embarked on a whirlwind campaign tour across early-voting states. During the "Roast and Ride" event, he engaged with voters, signed autographs, and even signed the Bible of a grateful individual who commended DeSantis for his stance against Disney. This act of faith left a lasting impression and showcased the governor's dedication to his supporters.

Casey DeSantis and Her Bold Statement

While Governor DeSantis worked the crowd, his wife Casey made a fashion statement that evoked memories of former first lady Melania Trump. Wearing a black leather jacket bearing the words "Where Woke Goes to Die" and an outline of Florida on the back, Casey drew attention and sparked discussions about her fashion choice. Her bold attire signaled a shared sentiment against the prevailing woke culture, echoing the unconventional fashion statement made by Melania Trump in 2018.

Pence's Memorable Motorcycle Ride

Among the presidential hopefuls, Mike Pence stood out by participating in the "Roast and Ride" event's traditional morning motorcycle ride for charity. Wearing jeans, boots, and a leather vest adorned with patches showcasing his home state of Indiana and messages supporting the military, Pence exuded a rugged charm. As an avid rider, his presence on the road drew admiration from the crowd and set the stage for his upcoming campaign launch in Des Moines.

Candidates and Their Balancing Act

Throughout the event, various candidates, including former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley and U.S. Senator Tim Scott, approached their speeches with caution, delicately avoiding direct mentions of former President Trump. Haley, in particular, emphasized the need for a "new-generation leader" and urged leaving behind the "baggage of negativity." However, when confronted with Trump's controversial social media post congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, some candidates did not shy away from expressing their dissent.

The "Roast and Ride" event in Iowa showcased the dynamism and competitive spirit among Republican presidential hopefuls. While DeSantis left his mark with a Bible signing, Casey DeSantis and her bold fashion statement drew attention. Pence, with his exhilarating motorcycle ride, captivated the crowd and hinted at his impending campaign launch. As the summer campaign season unfolds, these political figures will continue to navigate their paths forward, seeking to captivate voters and secure their positions on the national stage.