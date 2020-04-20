e-paper
Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya loses appeal against extradition in UK High Court

Vijay Mallya had appealed against his extradition ordered by a UK court in December 2018

world Updated: Apr 20, 2020 15:36 IST
Prasun Sonwalkar
Prasun Sonwalkar
Hindustan Times, London
Vijay Mallya‘s appeal against his extradition to India has been rejected by the UK High Court.
Vijay Mallya‘s appeal against his extradition to India has been rejected by the UK High Court.(AFP)
         

Fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya on Monday lost his appeal in the UK High Court against the 2018 order to extradite him to India to face charges of financial irregularities.

Mallya, 64, is wanted in India to face charges of financial offences amounting to Rs 9,000 crore borrowed by his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines (KFA) from several Indian banks.

The case will now go to home secretary Priti Patel for a final decision on his extradition.

Justices Irwin and Elisabeth Laing handed down their verdict by email.

The flamboyant businessman was ordered to be extradited to India back in December 2018 on a request from the Indian government that has accused him of “knowingly misrepresenting” the profitability of his companies when he sought bank loans in 2009.

India’s case for his extradition rests on, what has been described in court proceedings as, the “three chapters of dishonesty”: misrepresentations to various banks to acquire loans, the misuse of the loans and his conduct after the banks recalled the loans.

The Crown Prosecution Service, on behalf of the Indian government, argued that there was at least a case that Mallya had to answer back home and a reasonable jury could conclude that the businessman and his company indulged in conspiracy, fraud, and used loans for unintended purposes, including part of the loans going to his motor racing team.

