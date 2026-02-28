Full list of major US military bases in the Middle East amid Iran-Israel escalation
Explosions were also reported in Kuwait, Qatar, Abu Dhabi and Dubai as tensions escalated across the Gulf.
The United States and Israel launched coordinated strikes on targets across Iran on Saturday in an operation the Pentagon has named “Operation Epic Fury.”
In retaliation, Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had launched a “first wave” of drones and missiles targeting Israel.
Bahrain said a missile targeted the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet in the island kingdom.
US military bases in the Middle East
Amid the widening crisis, here is a look at major US military bases and facilities across the Middle East:
Bahrain
Naval Support Activity Bahrain — It is the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and oversees naval operations in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, Arabian Sea and parts of the Indian Ocean. The base hosts thousands of US military personnel and serves as a key maritime command center in the region.
Qatar
Al Udeid Air Base — It is the largest US military base in the Middle East. Located in the desert southwest of Doha, the base serves as the forward headquarters for CENTCOM. It hosts US Air Forces Central and can accommodate over 10,000 troops.
Kuwait
Camp Arifjan — The forward headquarters of US Army Central (ARCENT) and a major logistics and sustainment hub southeast of Kuwait City.
Camp Buehring — An Army staging post near the Iraq border, originally built during the 2003 Iraq War and used for deployments into Iraq and Syria.
United Arab Emirates (UAE)
Al Dhafra Air Base — Situated south of Abu Dhabi and shared with UAE forces, this base is a critical US Air Force hub supporting reconnaissance missions, fighter deployments and broader regional operations.
Jordan
Muwaffaq Salti Air Base — Also known as Azraq Air Base, it is located northeast of Amman. The base hosts elements of US Air Forces Central and supports operations across the Levant.
Saudi Arabia
Prince Sultan Air Base — A key facility used for air defence operations, fighter deployments and wider regional missions.
Iraq
Ain al-Asad Air Base (Al Anbar province) — A major site supporting Iraqi security forces, coalition missions and NATO activities. The US military presence has fluctuated in recent years but remains active.
