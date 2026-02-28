Middle East airspace empties, FlightRadar24 down amid US-Iran conflict

The US-Israel joint operations against Iran has sent the Middle East into tizzy, with explosions in key cities, countries shuttering their airspaces and flights announcing cancellations. The Flightradar24 website was down for several users amid US-Iran conflict. (X/Flightradar24)

While the leading international flight carriers have shut their flight operations to the Middle East, the airspace over the region was shut after explosions in US bases in Doha, Manama and Riyadh.

The EU aviation safety agency EASA advised air operators to avoid operating in the Middle East at all flight levels and altitudes. Even as the airlines avoided the region, flight tracking website Flightradar24 was temporarily down as travellers flocked to the website amid changing itineraries and flight routes.

In an advisory note, EASA said there was a high risk to civil aviation in the region and that the entire affected airspace was vulnerable to spillover risks, misidentification, miscalculation and failure of interception procedures, according to Reuters.