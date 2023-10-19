Furious Prince William believes royal family was ‘ruthlessly exploited’ after Harry’s big money Netflix deal: Report

It is being claimed that Prince William believes the royal family was "ruthlessly exploited" after Prince Harry’s big money deal with Netflix. This has reportedly left the Prince of Wales furious. Harry and Meghan Markle have a multi-million dollar deal with Netflix at present. Meanwhile, the final season of the controversial royal drama The Crown is set to be released. Last year, Harry and Meghan's controversial docuseries was also released. It is being claimed that Prince William believes the royal family was "ruthlessly exploited" after Prince Harry’s big money deal with Netflix (Photo by Kate Green / POOL / AFP, AP/PTI)

It has been reported that the new series will feature William and Harry’s late mother, Princess Diana, as a ghost. A source has now told The Daily Beast that William is not pleased with Harry’s involvement with Netflix.

"William is angry about a lot of things in connection with Harry. His decision to work with Netflix, who have ruthlessly exploited the family, is certainly one of them. It's incredibly hurtful to have his mother exploited over and over again in this tawdry fashion by Netflix. He won’t watch it, but he will be totally sickened by it,” the source said.

‘I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix’

It was previously reported that last year, King Charles privately said that the way he was portrayed in the series was nothing like the kind of person he actually is. Former leader of the Scottish Labour party, Anas Sarwar, previously said that Charles made certain remarks about the show while attending a multi-faith event before the opening of the Scottish Parliament back in 2021, according to the Daily Mail.

"There was a group of MSPs all standing and he came over and went, 'hello, nice to meet you all' and he went, 'I'm nowhere near how they portray me on Netflix'. I thought that was a really interesting way of how you describe yourself,” Sarwar said as he attended an event at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

"They don't pretend to be news, it's fictional but it's loosely based on the truth. Of course, it's not strictly accurate, but loosely, it gives you a rough idea about what that lifestyle, what the pressures of putting duty and service above family and everything else, what can come from that. "I am way more comfortable with The Crown than I am seeing the stories written about my family, or my wife or myself,” he added.