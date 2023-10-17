‘Grief, anger, and shock’: UK's Chief Rabbi shares letter Prince William wrote him about Israel

The United Kingdom's Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has taken to social media to share a letter Prince William wrote him about Israel days before William and Kate issued a statement on the ongoing Israel-Palestine crisis. “Thank you to His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales for this message of solidarity with the Jewish Community and wishes for a better future for all,” Mirvis captioned a photo of the letter, posted to X. The United Kingdom's Chief Rabbi, Sir Ephraim Mirvis, has taken to social media to share a letter Prince William wrote him about Israel (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, chiefrabbi/Instagram)

“I am writing to express my solidarity in the wake of the Hamas terrorist attacks that began on Saturday,” William wrote in the letter. “As you have said publicly, this is truly a traumatic time for the Jewish community in the United Kingdom. So many will have loved ones directly affected by this terrible violence. I want to add my voice to those who condemn the attacks unreservedly. My thoughts are with you all.”

William reflected on his 2018 visit to Israel, where Mirvis had accompanied him. “At this difficult time, I've been reflecting on my visit to the region in 2018. It was a profoundly moving experience. I was struck by how many Israelis and Palestinians wanted one and the same thing: a better future. In present circumstances, it seems unobtainable as their respective communities will be absorbed by grief, anger, and shock,” he said.

William concluded, “I do hope though that in time, voices calling for peace, common understanding and co-existence can once again come to the fore, so that such human suffering can be consigned to the past.”

William and Kate’s statement on Hamas attack

A few days ago, William and Kate’s spokesperson shared a message on their behalf about the tragic Hamas attack on Israel. "The Prince and Princess of Wales are profoundly distressed by the devastating events that have unfolded in the past days," a spokesperson for the royal couple said. The horrors inflicted by Hamas's terrorist attack upon Israel are appalling; they utterly condemn them."

"As Israel exercises its right of self defence, all Israelis and Palestinians will continue to be stalked by grief, fear and anger in the time to come. Their Royal Highnesses hold all the victims, their families and their friends in their hearts and minds. Those The Prince of Wales met in 2018 overwhelmingly shared a common hope - that of a better future,” the statement continued.

It added, “In the midst of such terrible suffering, The Prince and Princess continue to share that hope without reservation."