‘G20 membership will help Africa meet global challenges’: African Union Commission chief

The African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat on Saturday lauded AU's entry into the G20, saying that it will allow Africa to make its “effective contribution” in meeting global challenges. (CHECK LIVE UPDATES HERE)

African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson H.E. Moussa Faki Mahamat (AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I welcome the African Union's entry into the G20 as a full member. This membership, for which we have long been advocating, will provide a propitious framework for amplifying advocacy in favor of the Continent and its effective contribution to meeting global challenges,” the AU head wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the 55-member African Union as a permanent member of the G20. Addressing the inaugural session of the mega Summit, PM Modi said, “In keeping with the sentiment of sabka saath (with everyone), India had proposed that the African Union should be given permanent membership of the G20. I believe we all are in agreement on this proposal.”

"Before we start our work, I invite the African Union president to take his position as a permanent member,” he said.

As the announcement was made, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar escorted the current chairperson of the African Union and Comoros President Azali Assoumani to his seat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who is present at the Summit, said, “As a continent, we look forward to further advancing our aspirations on the global stage using the G20 platform.”

Collectively, African Union member states have a GDP of nearly USD 3 trillion and a population of around 1.4 billion.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON