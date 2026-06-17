Meloni quit smoking, Starmer's quip on FIFA: Hot mics at G7 Summit catch leaders' talks

Spectators dream of a seat at the currently underway G7 summit in France's Evian-les-Bains where leaders of some of the world's biggest democracies have assembled to tackle and discuss looming threats to peace and progress. In the midst of such serious discussions, microphones attached to address these leaders' views on global policies often catch some hushed under-the-table conversations.

Hot mics catch hushed conversations between world leaders at the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains including Meloni quitting smoking, Starmer's quips about the FIFA World Cup and a pointed comment by Trump on Greenland(AP Photo)

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Hot mics so far this year have covered topics ranging from Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni's big reveal of quitting smoking, quips on the ongoing FIFA World Cup and a pointed remark by US President Donald Trump, rehashing his earlier comments about taking over Greenland.

Meloni's smoking

The Italian prime minister's smoking habits became the topic of a hot mic conversation on Tuesday, when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz asked her if she had already had a cigarette that morning, to which she responded by revealing that she hadn't bummed one since “the first of May”, news agency AP reports.

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{{^usCountry}} The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union joined in jubilee to commend Meloni on this remarkable feat. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney then proceeded to ask her if she had a patch. Quips on sports {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The leaders of Canada, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union joined in jubilee to commend Meloni on this remarkable feat. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney then proceeded to ask her if she had a patch. Quips on sports {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Weighted discussions received a momentary pause from leaders who all chipped in reminisce about their favourite teams as the FIFA World Cup is currently underway in the United States, Mexico and Canada. A member was reportedly heard shouting “Allez les bleus”, the cheers for the French football team. Another leader brought up the recent Champions League victory by Paris-St Germain. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Weighted discussions received a momentary pause from leaders who all chipped in reminisce about their favourite teams as the FIFA World Cup is currently underway in the United States, Mexico and Canada. A member was reportedly heard shouting “Allez les bleus”, the cheers for the French football team. Another leader brought up the recent Champions League victory by Paris-St Germain. {{/usCountry}}

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President Donald Trump swayed topics a little by bringing up the UFC match recently held at the South Lawn in White House to mark his 80th birthday on Sunday. He also offered glowing commentary for his close aide and CEO of UFC, Dana White.

Also Read I G7 leaders express optimism for peace after Trump's 'very good' Zelenskiy meeting

UK prime minister Keir Starmer later stirred matters a little by bringing up Cape Verde's shocking 0-0 draw against World Cup champion Spain. “Quite remarkable, I have to say,” he stated.

Dropping the ball on Greenland

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An old yet sensitive topic was casually brought up by President Trump in his conversation with European Council President Antonio Costa about the autonomous territory of Greenland. “You understand?” Trump remarked before looking at Costa. “Greenland,” he simply stated.

Up until the US-Israel offensive against Iran, the White House had repeatedly threatened to take over Greenland, an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark. The threats had irked European communities and led to substantial tensions at the time.

The event drew to a close with a hilarious sequence of events when French president Emmanuel Macron seemed to have exited the group's working lunch but had left his watch behind. “He’s left his watch here. We’ve got his watch," Carney remarked.

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“Give me it if he left, gimme,” Trump remarked in response, drawing laughs from the crowd.

Also Read I PM holds talks with UAE prez and UK PM on margins of G7 summit

Gift exchange

As a mark of diplomacy, gifts were exchanged among members present. Macron offered offered each of his seven counterparts a personalized bicycle in order to promote the Cycling World Championships scheduled to be held in the French Alps next year. David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale, posted about this on his social media handle.

“Thank you to President @EmmanuelMacron for choosing to promote the @hautesavoie2027 UCI World Championships during the G7 summit being held in Evians-les-Bains, France,” he wrote. “All seven heads of state will receive a personalized bicycle.”

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All eyes drew to President Trump who is known to engage in minimal exercise regimes beyond regular gulf outings.

An attempt to douse past fires was made when Merz, who recently had a spat with Trump over the West Asia conflict, offered the latter a German national team soccer jersey with his name and the number 47 on it. Trmp held it up with pride and posed for a picture.

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“Happy belated 80th birthday, @POTUS. After all, we're on the same team,” he later wrote on his social media handle.

The G7 summit is expected to draw to a close on Wednesday, June 17.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Stuti Gupta ...Read More Stuti Gupta is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times, based in New Delhi, where she is a part of the General News team, tasked with reporting on happenings across the country impacting domestic as well as international ecospheres. In her role at HT, she is responsible for keeping a track of incoming news updates, packaging stories and publishing them in a format best suited to their purpose. She holds a Bachelor’s in Mass Communication and Journalism from St Xavier’s, Mumbai and is partial towards working on international affairs. Apart from her interest in the geopolitical world, she is a keen reader, writer, orator, debater and learner who loves picking up new information. She has been recognized for her previous literary work at the international level with a Gold Finalist, Gold and Silver Award in various participating years at the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition along with winning the third prize and getting her story published in Children’s World in 2017. Barring academic and professional pursuits, she has a passion for travelling to new places, exploring new cultures and cuisines, documenting them through words and pictures and interacting with people from diverse backgrounds. She is also an avid enthusiast of studying art forms such as cinema, dance, theatre and music as a tool for cultural storytelling and actively participates in them. Read Less

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