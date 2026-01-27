Goa roots, and a card: EU leader Antonio Costa, 'Gandhi of Lisbon', flaunts his India connection | Watch

"I am the President of the European Council, but I am also an overseas Indian citizen," an emotional Costa said as he took out the OCI card from his pocket.

Antonio Costa said he even had a Konkoni nickname while growing up in Lisbon: "Babush" or ‘baby boy’. He brought this up during the joint briefing on Tuesday.

As it turns out, Antonio Costa's father, Orlando Costa, was born and raised in Goa , a former Portuguese colony. A poet and novelist, Costa Sr emigrated to Portugal at 18, following the liberation of Goa in 1961.

Antonio Costa brought up his India connection at the 16th India-EU Summit on January 27, proudly showing off his Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) card. This brought a smile to the face of Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who was present along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Council President, Antonio Costa, was present when India and the EU signed the “mother of all deals” , a trade agreement, on Tuesday in New Delhi. He has been to India before as the Portuguese Prime Minister back in 2017. But his connection to India, especially Goa, goes far beyond any political or diplomatic visit.

"As you can imagine, for me it has a special meaning. I am very proud of my roots in Goa, where my father's family came from, and the connection between Europe and India is something personal to me," he said.

Antonio Costa's family history, Tagore influence While Antonio Costa was born in Lisbon in 1961, he first visited Goa as a teen with his parents. Costa's grandfather was born in Margao (also spelt Madgaon) and lived there for much of his life.

His father, Orlando, was a noted writer whose work contains strong Goan influences as well as writings on Rabindranath Tagore. This had come up when Antonio, who served from 2015 to 2024, last visited India in 2017 to release the English translation of a play by his father.

"My father went to Lisbon but never left Goa. Goa was always present in his works," Costa said during his 2017 visit.

His ancestral house, which is over 200 years old, is still in Margao, on Abade Faria Road, where his extended family still resides. Costa had visited the house and interacted with his family members during his 2017 visit.

The 64-year-old leader is often referred to as the "Gandhi of Lisbon" due to his Goan heritage and calm negotiating style.