Home / World News / Biden announces new military aid for Ukraine

Biden announces new military aid for Ukraine

Reuters |
May 21, 2023 11:58 AM IST

Russia-Ukraine war: Biden said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

US President Joe Biden announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine on Sunday and told President Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting in Japan that the United States was doing all it could to strengthen Ukraine's defense for the war with Russia.

US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the G7 Summit. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, during the G7 Summit. (Reuters)

Read here: Vladimir Putin's ‘weak’ army cannot even defend Kremlin: Ex-Russian commander

Biden, meeting with the Ukrainian leader on the sidelines of the G7 summit of world leaders, said the military aid package included ammunition, artillery and armored vehicles.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine
ukraine
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out