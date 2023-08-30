Gadsden flag showdown: 12-year-old wins battle over ‘revolutionary’ symbol, Colorado school allows him to sport patch

In a new development in the Gadsden Flag controversy in Colorado, the Vanguard school board has allowed the 12-year-old student to sport the patch on his backpack. The Colorado school student was wearing this "Gadsden flag" patch on his backpack.(X(formerly Twitter)/@Heritage)

Earlier, the student was kicked out of his class for sporting the revolutionary Gadsden Flag patch on his backpack. The school had claimed that the patch had to be removed because of the flag’s “origins with slavery and slave trade”. The student was told not to come to school while sporting the patch.

But just next day after the incident, the student returned to the school with the patch visible on his backpack. In the wake of the matter, the school's Board of Directors called an emergency meeting.

A note purported to be the school board's decision, has gone viral on "X"(formerly Twitter). It reads: "From Vanguard’s founding we have proudly supported our Constitution, the Bill of Rights, and the ordered liberty that all Americans have enjoyed for almost 250 years. The Vanguard School recognizes the historical significance of the Gadsden flag and its place in history. This incident is an occasion for us to reaffirm our deep commitment to a classical education in support of these American principles."

What's the Gadsden Flag?

The Gadsden Flag has a coiled rattlesnake with the phrase ‘Don’t tread on me’ written below in bold letters. The flag has its origin during the American Revolution when the 13 colonies were fighting against British colonisation.

The flag is named after its designer Christopher Gadsden who was a South Carolina delegate to the Continental Congress and brigadier general in the Continental Army. Christopher had created the flag as a symbol of angst against British rule, demanding the coloniser not to violate the liberties of American people.