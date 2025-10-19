Gaza ceasefire in jeopardy? Israel launches fresh strikes on Gaza, 33 dead | Top updates

Less than 10 days after Hamas and Israel agreed to a much-needed ceasefire after over two years of devastating war, the Israeli Defence Forces said on Sunday, October 19, that they have begun a series of strikes against Hamas terror targets in the southern Gaza Strip. Members of the press mourn following an Israeli strike that reportedly struck a house used by journalists in the Al-Zawayda city near Deir al-Balah, in the central Gaza on October 19, 2025.(AFP)

According to Gaza's local authorities, at least 33 people were killed in the strikes by Israeli forces on Sunday, reported news agency AFP.

The Israeli military said it struck dozens of Hamas targets across the Gaza Strip, in what it said was “in response to the blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement”.

Later in the day, a Israeli security official said that they have suspended aid shipments into war-torn Gaza.

Here's all latest updates on what is happening in Gaza:

Hours after blaming Hamas for violating Gaza ceasefire truce and launching strikes in Gaza strip, Israel has now stopped aid shipments into the region, a security official told news agency AFP on Sunday.

"The transfer of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip has been halted until further notice, following Hamas's blatant violation of the agreement," the official said, according to the report.

Earlier on Sunday, a little over a week after ceasefire in Gaza came into effect, Israel said that its forces struck Gaza to “eliminate the threat and dismantle tunnel shafts and military structures used for terrorist activity”.

The IDF said that it launched the strikes after “terrorists fired an anti-tank missile and gunfire toward IDF troops operating to dismantle terrorist infrastructure in the Rafah area, in southern Gaza, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement.”

In a statement released later on Sunday, the Israeli forces claimed that several “armed terrorists were identified approaching IDF forces operating in the Beit Lahia area", following which, the Israeli forces struck the “terrorists”.

The IDF added that its troops will “continue to operate to eliminate any threat".

The strikes by Israeli forces came after the US reported on Saturday that it had "credible information" that the Palestinian militant group Hamas was planning an attack on Gazans. Hamas had denied the US statement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also warned on Saturday that Gaza war would end only when Hamas will be disarmed and the Palestinian territory will be demilitarised.

(With inputs from wires)