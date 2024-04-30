Gaza death toll crosses 34,500 as Israel-Hamas war drags on
Apr 30, 2024 02:16 PM IST
The tally includes at least 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,704 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip
The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 34,535 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas.
The tally includes at least 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,704 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.
