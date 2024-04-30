Gaza death toll crosses 34,500 as Israel-Hamas war drags on

The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Tuesday that at least 34,535 people have been killed in the Palestinian territory during almost seven months of war between Israel and Hamas. EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Palestinians walk amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Nuseirat, in the central Gaza Strip on April 29, 2024, amid the ongoing conflict in the Palestinian territory between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (Photo by AFP)(AFP)

The tally includes at least 47 deaths in the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 77,704 people have been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war broke out when Hamas militants attacked Israel on October 7.