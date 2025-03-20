Gaza: Israel restarts ground operation; 70 killed in pre-dawn attacks

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza have killed at least 70 Palestinians, including a women and children, on Thursday morning, reported Al Jazeera, citing Gaza's civil defence agency. Israeli forces killed 70 Palestinians during airstrikes launched at Gaza(HT_PRINT)

Israeli troops have also advanced into Gaza and retaken a portion of the Netzarim corridor, which divides north and south Gaza, as a buffer for targeted ground operations.

The military had withdrawn from this region earlier in keeping with a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, however, they have now urged civilians to evacuate the “combat zone.”

Israel's defence minister Katz addressed the residents of Gaza and stated that this was their “last warning” to return all hostages from the October 7, 2023 attack and to remove Hamas from their territory.

"Take the advice of the president of the United States. Return the hostages and remove Hamas, and other options will open up for you -- including the possibility of leaving for other places in the world for those who want to," he said, as quoted by Associated Press.

Katz also stated that the airstrikes on Tuesday were “just the first step” and threatened Hamas that they would continue bombardment with “ an intensity that you have not known" to make them give up control of Gaza and return all hostages.

Gaza's health ministry stated that since the renewed aggression from Israeli started on Tuesday, at least 436 people, including 183 children and 94 women, have been killed, while another 678 people have been wounded.

Abdel-Latif-al-Qanou, a Hamas spokesperson, told Ap, that Israel capturing the buffer between North and South Gaza was a clear sign of their intention to fully resume war and reimpose a “blockade” that would cut off Gaza from external aid.

Yemen also attempted to retaliate against Israel on Thursday, however their missile was intercepted before it crossed into Israeli territory.

While the first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, had brought a pause to the 15 months of conflict in Gaza, talks for a second phase of the ceasefire broke down, with Israel seeking an extension to the first phase and Hamas calling for a total ceasefire.