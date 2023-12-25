Gaza ops will expand, Benjamin Netanyahu says: War 'isn't close to finished'
Israel-Hamas War: Reports claimed that Egypt put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire.
Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza war was far from over as he dismissed false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against Hamas.
"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement as per news agency Reuters.
This comes as Associated Press reported that Egypt put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts.
Latest updates from Israel-Hamas war
- Gaza health ministry said that 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7.
- The ministry added that 250 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours and 500 wounded as per news agency Reuters.
- Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen accused the United Nations of "hypocrisy" and called its response to the war a “disgrace” saying that he had ordered his ministry not to extend one UN employee's entry visa and to refuse entry for another.
- "We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organisation's propaganda," he said.
- Pope Francis deplored "the desperate humanitarian situation" of Palestinians in Gaza. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages held by Hamas.
- The World Health Organization (WHO) said it led missions to barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza.
- The head of the UN health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said mission participants witnessed "rising desperation due to acute hunger".
- "Partners demand immediate scale-up of food and water to ensure population health and stability," he said.
