close_game
close_game
News / World News / Gaza ops will expand, Benjamin Netanyahu says: War 'isn't close to finished'

Gaza ops will expand, Benjamin Netanyahu says: War 'isn't close to finished'

ByMallika Soni
Dec 25, 2023 07:46 PM IST

Israel-Hamas War: Reports claimed that Egypt put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire.

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza war was far from over as he dismissed false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against Hamas.

Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base.(AFP)
Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base.(AFP)

"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement as per news agency Reuters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This comes as Associated Press reported that Egypt put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts.

Read more: Egypt's plan to end Israel-Hamas war: Hostage release and Palestine's government

Latest updates from Israel-Hamas war

  1. Gaza health ministry said that 20,674 people have been killed and 54,536 injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza since October 7.
  2. The ministry added that 250 Palestinians were killed in the past 24 hours and 500 wounded as per news agency Reuters.
  3. Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen accused the United Nations of "hypocrisy" and called its response to the war a “disgrace” saying that he had ordered his ministry not to extend one UN employee's entry visa and to refuse entry for another.
  4. "We will stop working with those who cooperate with the Hamas terrorist organisation's propaganda," he said.
  5. Pope Francis deplored "the desperate humanitarian situation" of Palestinians in Gaza. He also called for an immediate ceasefire and the freeing of hostages held by Hamas.
  6. The World Health Organization (WHO) said it led missions to barely functioning hospitals in northern Gaza.
  7. The head of the UN health agency, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said mission participants witnessed "rising desperation due to acute hunger".
  8. "Partners demand immediate scale-up of food and water to ensure population health and stability," he said.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! - Login Now! Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 25, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out