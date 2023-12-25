Gaza ops will expand, Benjamin Netanyahu says: War 'isn't close to finished'

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the Gaza war was far from over as he dismissed false media speculation that his government might call a halt to fighting against Hamas. Israel's prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs a cabinet meeting at the Kirya military base.(AFP)

"We are not stopping. We are continuing to fight, and we will be intensifying the fighting in the coming days, and the fighting will take long and it is not close to concluding," he told lawmakers from his Likud party, according to a statement as per news agency Reuters.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

This comes as Associated Press reported that Egypt put forward an ambitious, initial proposal to end the Israel-Hamas war with a cease-fire, a phased hostage release and the creation of a Palestinian government of experts.

Latest updates from Israel-Hamas war