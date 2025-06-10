Gaza-bound aid ship carrying Greta Thunberg arrives at Israeli port, confirms Israel foreign ministry

Greta Thunberg, and 11 other activists, arrived at the Ashdod port on Monday evening after Israeli forces seized the Gaza-bound aid ship 'Madleen' they were travelling on and detained them. Greta Thunberg and the other activists are likely to be held at a detention facility in Israel's Ramle city before their deportation.(X/@IsraelMFA)

Israel's foreign ministry confirmed the boat's arrival, with the Israeli navy's company, at the port of Ashdod on Monday evening.

The ministry added that the 12 activists are undergoing a medical check-up to ensure their good health. The 12 people are likely to be held at a detention facility in Israel's Ramle city before their deportation.

Meanwhile, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which operates the Madleen, alleged that the activists were "kidnapped by Israeli forces" while trying to deliver the desperately needed aid to war-torn Gaza.

“The ship was unlawfully boarded, its unarmed civilian crew abducted, and its life-saving cargo — including baby formula, food and medical supplies — confiscated,” it said in a statement. FFC added that the ship was seized in international waters about 200 kilometres from Gaza.

Israel's foreign ministry, meanwhile, labelled the voyage as a "public relations stunt" and said in a post on X that "the 'selfie' yacht' of the 'celebrities' is safely making its way to the shores of Israel".

The ministry added that the activists would be sent back to their homelands and the aid would be transferred to Gaza via established channels.

Notably, Thunberg and the other activists set sail from Italy on the Madleen a week ago.

In a pre-recorded message released after the aid ship's halt, Thunberg said, "I urge all my friends, family and comrades to put pressure on the Swedish government to release me and the others as soon as possible."

Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, however, said in a statement that the crew and passengers of the Gaza-bound aid ship were aware of the risks involved. She added that the ministry has advised against travel to Gaza for a decade, noting that people who disregard this advice have a clear personal responsibility.

Rights group Adala said in a statement that Israel had "no legal authority" to take over the aid ship, because it was in international waters and it was headed not to Israel but to the “territorial waters of the state of Palestine.”

“The arrest of the unarmed activists, who operated in a civilian manner to provide humanitarian aid, amounts to a serious breach of international law,” Adalah added.