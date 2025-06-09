From carrying Greta Thunberg, rescuing migrants, to Israel's interception | Madleen aid ship's journey to Gaza

Freedom Flotilla Coalition's Madleen was forcibly intercepted by the Israeli military on Monday as it approached the Gaza Strip. The 12 activists on board the ship, including Greta Thunberg, have been detained by Israel for "interrogation" and will be taken to the Ashdod port. Activists of the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, board the Madleen boat, ahead of setting sail for Gaza, departing from the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, (AP)

In a statement issued on Monday, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition accused Israel of violating international law. The official statement from the coalition added that all life-saving equipment and aid were seized by Israeli commandos.

“This seizure blatantly violates international law and defies the ICJ’s binding orders requiring unimpeded humanitarian access to Gaza. These volunteers are not subject to Israeli jurisdiction and cannot be criminalized for delivering aid or challenging an illegal blockade—their detention is arbitrary, unlawful, and must end immediately,” stated Huwaida Arraf, human rights attorney and Freedom Flotilla organiser.

The ship, named after Gaza's first fisherwoman, sailed from Italy's Sicily on June 1. After a week-long journey, the flotilla carrying humanitarian aid for Gaza was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters on Monday. Here's a look at the aid boat's journey so far.

From Sicily to Gaza coast - Tracking Madleen's journey so far

The Madleen departed from Catania, Sicily, on June 1. The flotilla left carrying 12 activists, including Greta Thunberg, and humanitarian supplies, such as medicine, flour and baby formula.

Madleen was launched a month after Israeli drones bombed Conscience, another Freedom Flotilla aid ship, off the coast of Malta.

The UK-flagged aid ship sailed through international waters and passed between the Greek island of Crete and the Libyan coast.

However, on June 5, the ship diverted its course to respond to an SOS call from a refugee boat in the central Mediterranean. Despite the refugee vessel being intercepted by the Libyan coastguard, four Sudanese asylum seekers jumped into the sea and swam towards the Madleen.

"To avoid being taken by the Libyan authorities, four people jumped into the sea and began desperately swimming towards the Madleen. The crew then issued a mayday for itself, calling for urgent assistance, but other vessels remained too far away. The Madleen’s crew rescued the four from the water," reads the official statement from the coalition. The Madleen then rescued these four migrants and transferred them to the European coastguard.

After resuming its course, the Madleen reached 160km away from Gaza on Monday, where it was intercepted by Israeli speedboats. After its capture, Israeli forces ordered the crew to throw their mobile phones into the sea and are now taking its crew to Ashdod port.

Israel to show Madleen crew videos of Oct 7 Hamas attack

Congratulating Israel's swift takeover of the ship, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz has stated that the 12 members of the Mavi Marmara will be shown videos of the October 7 Hamas attack.

As per Katz, the 12 members, especially Greta Thunberg, will “see exactly who the Hamas terrorist organisation they came to support and for whom they work is, what atrocities they committed against women, the elderly, and children, and against whom Israel is fighting to defend itself.”

As per reports, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has instructed prison authorities to prepare "separate cells" for the Madleen crew at Givon Prison in Ramla, reported Israel Hayom.