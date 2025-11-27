German woman convicted of bank robbery in DR Congo

A German woman of Congolese origin was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison in the Democratic Republic of Congo for an attempted bank robbery in broad daylight. Honorine Porsche, a German woman prosecuted by the Congolese courts after attempting to rob a bank, looks on during a court apparence in Kinshasa on October 24, 2025. (File/AFP)

Honorine Porsche, 37, appeared in the military court in the Congolese capital Kinshasa looking haggard as she was found guilty of armed robbery.

On October 17, around midday, a RawBank branch in downtown Kinshasa was surrounded by security forces after it was targeted in an attack.

A chaotic standoff ensued lasting several hours, before five people, including Porsche, were eventually arrested inside the building. No one was injured.

According to the bank, the equivalent of about $20,000 in cash disappeared and has never been recovered.

During her trial, Porsche admitted to initially taking the money but claimed it was later stolen from her by members of the security forces who raided the bank.

Following her arrest, the German woman appeared partially undressed in videos posted on social media, with members of the security forces seen groping and sexually abusing her.

The images sparked outrage in the DRC, a country where the police are notorious for their brutality.

Porsche refused to speak in court on Wednesday, telling AFP as she left the building that she did not have "the strength to speak".

Keno Grade, Germany's consul in Kinshasa, who was present in court, declined to comment.

Porsche's lawyer indicated that she intends to appeal.