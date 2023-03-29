Home / World News / Germany immigration plan: 60,000 workers from outside EU, 3 new options. Details

Germany immigration plan: 60,000 workers from outside EU, 3 new options. Details

ByMallika Soni
Mar 29, 2023 09:35 PM IST

Germany Immigration: The new law will address key hurdles for migrants to Germany, especially for those coming from outside the European Union.

Germany announced draft reforms on immigration, skills training and promoting immigration aimed at plugging labour shortages in the country. "With this, we are laying the foundation for a new start in migration policy," Germany's finance minister Christian Lindner tweeted.

Germany Immigration: The skyline with its office buildings and the banking district are photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany,(Reuters)
Germany Immigration: The skyline with its office buildings and the banking district are photographed during sunset in Frankfurt, Germany,(Reuters)

“Anyone who can contribute to the country's economic success as a skilled worker is welcome,” the minister added. The new law will address key hurdles for migrants to Germany, especially for those coming from outside the European Union (EU), Reuters reported quoting the draft law.

Following the reform, the number of workers from countries outside the EU will be increased by 60,000 people a year, offering foreign workers three pathways to enter the country- the first will be professional or university degree recognised in Germany, and an employment contract, the second for those with a minimum of two years of experience working in a relevant sector and the third is a new "opportunity card" for individuals who do not have a job offer but wish to find work.

The opportunity card will have a points-based system that takes into account qualifications, language skills, professional experience, connection to Germany and age, Reuters reported.

Earlier a report claimed that by 2035, Germany will be short some 7 million skilled workers.

Get Latest World News along with Latest News from India at Hindustan Times.
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

