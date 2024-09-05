Germany: Suspicious man shot dead near Nazi-era museum, Israeli Consulate in Munich

Munich police in Germany have said that their officers fired shot dead a suspicious male person on Thursday in an area near a Nazi-era museum and the Israeli consulate in the Karolinenplatz area, news agency AP reported. Police officers secure the area around the Koenigsplatz square after a shooting near the building of the Documentation Centre for the History of National Socialism (NS-Dokumentationszentrum) in Munich, southern Germany, on September 5, 2024. German police said they shot a suspect in central Munich on September 5, near the documentation centre on the Nazi era and the Israeli consulate, and advised people to stay clear of the area. (Photo by Pauline CURTET / AFP)(AFP)

Police said on social media platform X that there was no evidence of any more suspects connected to the incident. Five more police officials have been deployed and the area has been cordoned off. An operation is underway, and the public have been asked to avoid the area.

Also read | Germany's far right wins big in elections for the first time since Nazi era

The person was considered suspicious as he appeared to be carrying a long-barrelled gun, but the police have not identified the person so far. Police also said there is no threat to any other locations.

According to AP, police officers spotted a person carrying a “long gun” in the Karolinenplatz area, near downtown Munich, at around 9 am. Police exchanged fire in which the suspect was seriously injured.

Also read | German firms warned of packages containing incendiary devices

Israel’s Foreign Ministry said the consulate in Munich was closed when the shooting occurred, and that no consulate staff had been hurt.

German interior minister Nancy Faeser termed the shooting as a “serious incident” and said the protection of Jewish and Israeli facilities is of the highest priority. She also said that she in contact with emergency services and do not speculate on further details.

The incident comes on the 52nd anniversary of attack on 1972 Munich Olympics. An attack by Palestinian militants on the Israeli delegation led to death of 11 Israeli team members, a West German police officer and five of the assailants. It is not clear whether the shooting is connected to the anniversary in any way.

(With inputs from agencies)