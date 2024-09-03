 Germany's far right wins big in elections for the first time since Nazi era | World News - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Sep 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Germany's far right wins big in elections for the first time since Nazi era

ByHT News Desk
Sep 03, 2024 02:26 PM IST

The German far right party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won the state elections, a first for its kind since 1945, triggering fears for immigrants

Alternative for Germany (AfD) has won the regional elections in Thuringia and Saxony, a first for the German far right since the Nazi's were in power in 1945.

Far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party wins big in state elections, a first since 1945 (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)
Far-right AfD (Alternative for Germany) party wins big in state elections, a first since 1945 (Photo by Ronny HARTMANN / AFP)(AFP)

The party's rise to power has also become a cause for concern for several communities in Germany, with hardline anti-immigration sentiments being central to their campaign.

Also Read: Pope Francis faces massive backlash for ‘appeasing globalists’ with ‘grave sin’ remarks on migrants: 'The Vatican is…'

After voting closed on Sunday, the AfD emerged the strongest party in the eastern state of Thuringia, with 33 per cent of the vote, and came a close second behind conservative party CDU in Saxony, with 31 per cent of the vote.

Also Read: On Cam: ‘Anti-Ukraine’ Leader Attacked With Syringe In NATO Nation Amid Russia War | Germany | Olaf

Their wins have also led to clamour for them to be represented in German parliament and partake in coalition negotiations. Chancellor Olaf Scholz's current centrist government, consisting of three parties in coalition, has not fared well this election season, with national polls coming up next year.

Also Read: Good news for Indian skilled workers, Germany reduces visa processing time from 9 months to 2 weeks

The three parties in coalition managed to get single digit percentage of votes and fell behind the AfD and a far-left party called BSW.

Founded in 2013, the AfD became more popular when 1 million Syrian refugees were welcomed into Germany during a humanitarian crisis in 2015. The anti-immigrant rhetoric of the party tied in with economic losses in the country have increased their voter base over the years profoundly.

At a campaign rally, co-leader of the AfD, Alice Weidel told CNN, “Germany has become a country without borders, where anyone can come in and we do nothing about it.” Weidel and the party's solution to the problem is - “The immediate expulsion of all illegal immigrants from our country. All criminals, all extremists must leave."

Chancellor Scholz responded to the results, calling them “bitter” and “worrying”. He said, “Our country cannot and must not get used to this. The AfD is damaging Germany. It is weakening the economy, dividing society and ruining our country’s reputation.”

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on World News, US News, Hollywood News, Anime and Top Headlines from around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On