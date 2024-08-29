Pope Francis faces massive backlash for ‘appeasing globalists’ with ‘grave sin’ remarks on migrants: 'The Vatican is…'

Pope Francis has sparked outrage after he severely condemned the treatment of migrants, stating that those who repel immigrants are committing a “grave” sin. Pope Francis described the Mediterranean Sea as a “cemetery” where many migrants had have lost their lives, despite them being “preventable”.(REUTERS)

During his weekly audience address in St. Peter's Square, the Pope spoke about the migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to enter Europe.

He reminded people to think about those who travel difficult oceans and deserts their own land to find peace and safety.

He further described the Mediterranean Sea as a “cemetery” where many migrants had have lost their lives, despite them being “preventable”.

“There are those who work systematically and with every means to reject migrants. And this, when done with conscience and responsibility, is a grave sin,” Francis stated.

He went on to say that refugees should not be crossing dangerous seas and desert, adding that this cannot be achieved with stricter rules and border militarisation. “Instead, we will achieve it by extending safe and legal entry routes for migrants, by facilitating providing refuge for those fleeing war, violence, persecution and so many calamities,” Francis stated.

Pope Francis faces massive flak from Trump's supporters

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump's supporters have reacted angrily to Francis' remarks.

Notably, the Republican presidential nominee has made immigration a central theme of his White House campaign. He has consistently blamed migrants for surge in crimes in the United States, despite research indicating no correlation between immigration and violent crime. He has additionally pledged to conduct the largest deportation effort in US history if elected president in November.

Trump supporters flocked to social media to criticise the Pope's remarks, with one blasting him for “appeasing globalists.”

“Pope Francis says we shall “welcome immigrants with our arms open,” one X user wrote, asking – “Who thinks the Vatican is too focused on appeasing globalists to effectively be a force for good when we need it most?”

Taking a shot at Francis, one remarked that he is the head of the Vatican, a city state which is entirely enclosed by a wall.

“The Vatican is entirely protected by defensive walls and armed guards. Be welcoming! Let them all in!” another user reacted, while one more chimed in, “Our pope apparently doesn’t understand the difference between knocking at the door and asking for help and breaking in one’s house and demanding provision.”

Meanwhile, the supporters of Francis defended his words, with one user stating that Pope was not denouncing migration limitations, but rather “referring to harsh or contemptuous treatment of migrants.”

Francis has encountered condemnation from conservative Catholics in the United States, who see him as overly progressive. He has spent his papal term emphasising social justice problems and marginalised populations, notably the poor. He has also worked to make the church more accepting for LGBTQ+ Catholics.

During the interview, he also attacked the state of Texas' efforts to ban a Catholic charity that offers humanitarian aid to undocumented migrants.